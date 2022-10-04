LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker golfers Hallinger, Gyoni atop leaderboards

CAMDEN -- Coker's Jonathan Hallinger is atop the Camden Collegiate leaderboard, and the Cobras lead the team standings after Monday at Camden Country Club.

Hallinger posted an even-par 70 in round one, before shooting a 65 (-5) in the second round, which is one off the school-record low round (Christopher Marsh, 2008-09, 64). Hallinger's 36-hole total of 135 is two strokes off of Marsh's school-record 133 from the Kiawah Island Invitational during the 2008-09 season.

Caleb Tidd (71, 74, 145) and Fred Tindale (75, 70, 145) each finished in a tie for 18th individually, while Maximilan Barclay finished in a tie for 25th individually with a 71 and a 76. Killian Ryan posted rounds of 72 and 77 to land in a tie for 30th individually. Derek McGlaughlin shot an 82 and a 70 to land in a tie for 43rd individually. JJ Cots turned in an 83 and a 72 for the day, while Blake Weatherford turned in an 80 and an 86 and Seth Evans carded an 86 and an 84.

WOMEN'S GOLF

SALISBURY, N.C. -- In the Patsy Rendleman Invitational at the Country Club of Salisbury, the Cobras' Daniella Gyoni shot a 73 (+2) is tied for the individual lead. Teammate Kathleen Escobar turned in a 77 (+6) is tied for seventh.

Mack Taylor Bailey carded an 81 (+10, T-24), while Lora Ledbetter (+12, T-34) turned in an 83 and Jenna Werle finished with an 84 (+13, T-38).