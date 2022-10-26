.LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker men's soccer finishes regular-season SAC slate without a loss

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Coker men's soccer team completed its South Atlantic Conference regular-season slate without a loss Wednesday. That final regular-season SAC match was a 0-0 score against Wingate.

Coker totaled six shots to Wingate's five in the first half, while each team registered five shots in the second half with Coker edging Wingate in the match 11-10. Coker also totaled five corner kicks to Wingate's four.

Tony Barry led the Cobras with three shots in the contest, while Colin Serredszum had two and Lukas Berntsson, Youri Keijser, Frederic Benedix, Gustavo Palmieri, Ché Richards and Celestin Blondel each registered one. Jasper Rump (6-1-9) made three saves in the contest. The Cobras (6-1-9, 5-0-6 SAC) await their South Atlantic Conference tournament opponent.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Wingate 4

Coker 1

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras struck first 8 1/2 minutes into the match when Chloe Grein raced down the near wing and fed a ball into the box. It got a piece of Chloe Mullen on the way through, before Liz Crowe finished it into the corner of the net to put the Cobras ahead.

The Bulldogs would even the score in the 32nd minute, as the teams would go to the half tied. The Bulldogs would bring the match to its final score in the second half.

Nour Noujaim, Crowe, Mila Rausch and Catrionna Manning each registered one shot in the contest for Coker. Sarah Swaim made six saves between the pipes in the match.