 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
popular
Local Colleges

LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker soccer's Gustavo Palmieri honored

  • 0

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Coker senior defender Gustavo Palmieri is the South Atlantic Conference defensive player of the week for soccer.

Palmieri scored the game-winning goal against Catawba last Wednesday and also helped the Cobras to their fourth shutout of the season in the 1-0 victory.

This is Palmieri's first career Player of the Week selection. The Cobras (3-1-5, 2-0-2 SAC) return to the pitch tomorrow at Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. from Newberry, S.C.

MONDAY

GOLF

Coker's Hallinger

leads Cobras

CAMDEN -- Coker's Jonathan Hallinger is atop the Camden Collegiate leaderboard, and the Cobras lead the team standings after Monday at Camden Country Club.

People are also reading…

Hallinger posted an even-par 70 in round one, before shooting a 65 (-5) in the second round, which is one off the school-record low round (Christopher Marsh, 2008-09, 64). Hallinger's 36-hole total of 135 is two strokes off of Marsh's school-record 133 from the Kiawah Island Invitational during the 2008-09 season.

Caleb Tidd (71, 74, 145) and Fred Tindale (75, 70, 145) each finished in a tie for 18th individually, while Maximilan Barclay finished in a tie for 25th individually with a 71 and a 76. Killian Ryan posted rounds of 72 and 77 to land in a tie for 30th individually. Derek McGlaughlin shot an 82 and a 70 to land in a tie for 43rd individually. JJ Cots turned in an 83 and a 72 for the day, while Blake Weatherford turned in an 80 and an 86 and Seth Evans carded an 86 and an 84.

WOMEN'S GOLF

SALISBURY, N.C. -- In the Patsy Rendleman Invitational at the Country Club of Salisbury, the Cobras' Daniella Gyoni shot a 73 (+2) is tied for the individual lead. Teammate Kathleen Escobar turned in a 77 (+6) is tied for seventh.

Mack Taylor Bailey carded an 81 (+10, T-24), while Lora Ledbetter (+12, T-34) turned in an 83 and Jenna Werle finished with an 84 (+13, T-38).

ALL SPORTS NO ART ALL-SPORTS GRAPHIC LOGO.png
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert