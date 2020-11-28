LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker women fall to UVA Wise 88-81

WISE, Va. - The Coker University women's basketball team fell at UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 88-81.
UVA Wise jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Coker found its rhythm and cut into the lead at the first quarter media timeout. The Cavaliers went on a run out of the timeout, outscoring the Cobras 14-6 to end the frame. UVA Wise led 21-10 after one quarter.
UVA Wise maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second quarter, before taking a 46-29 lead to the half.
While UVA Wise continued to hold its double-digit lead through the duration of the third quarter, the Cobras were able to trim it down to nine with under a minute to play in the frame. Haley McClure scored a three-point play with a layup and a free throw to get the Cobras back within single digits before UVA Wise would take a 65-54 lead to the fourth.
The Cavaliers led by double-digits through the first three minutes of the fourth, before a three-point play from Raya Coley got the Cobras back within seven with six and a half minutes to play. UVA Wise would keep Coker at a few possessions' distance into the final three minutes, before an Ahlea Myers three-pointer got the Cobras within six with two and a half minutes to play. UVA Wise's lead fluctuated for the final few minutes as the Cavaliers were able to take the victory.
Myers finished with a game-high 25 points, while Coley finished with a career-high 17 and Ashauntee Nelson added 10. Myers knocked down seven three-pointers on the afternoon, just one shy of the Coker single-game record of eight (Amber Lau, Feb. 21, 2002, vs. Queens (N.C.).
Seven other Cobras contributed in the scoring column in the game. Coker matched UVA Wise in the rebounding column as each team pulled down 44 boards, with Coker led by a career-high six from Coley. Four other Cobras finished with five rebounds apiece in the game, while six others were active on the glass.
Emily Davis, Myers, Nelson and Coley each dished out a team-high three assists in the game, while three others also helped on buckets in the game. Nelson tied her career high with four steals for the second game in a row, while three other Cobras recorded swipes in the contest. Nelson led the Cobras with two blocks on the afternoon, while three other Cobras posted rejections in the game.
The Cobras return to action on Dec. 5 at Limestone in a South Atlantic Conference matinee. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
Coker men's game postponed
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University's men's basketball game at UVA Wise scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The postponement is due to contract tracing of COVID-19 from possible close contacts, and the decision was made out of caution and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff members.
The Cobras will be back in action on Wednesday against No. 10 Queens (N.C.). Tip-off is set for 8p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
