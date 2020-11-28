LOCAL COLLEGES: Coker women fall to UVA Wise 88-81

WISE, Va. - The Coker University women's basketball team fell at UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday by a score of 88-81.

UVA Wise jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Coker found its rhythm and cut into the lead at the first quarter media timeout. The Cavaliers went on a run out of the timeout, outscoring the Cobras 14-6 to end the frame. UVA Wise led 21-10 after one quarter.

UVA Wise maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second quarter, before taking a 46-29 lead to the half.

While UVA Wise continued to hold its double-digit lead through the duration of the third quarter, the Cobras were able to trim it down to nine with under a minute to play in the frame. Haley McClure scored a three-point play with a layup and a free throw to get the Cobras back within single digits before UVA Wise would take a 65-54 lead to the fourth.