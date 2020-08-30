 Skip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU baseball to host prospect camp on Oct. 17
LOCAL COLLEGES

LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU baseball to host prospect camp on Oct. 17

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Francis Marion University baseball program will hold a Prospect Showcase Camp for players entering the 10th through 12th grades on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

The event will be held on FMU's Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium within the Griffin Athletic Complex. Registration will begin at 12:45 p.m. at the stadium and the cost is $75. (Refunds will be afforded at 80 percent until Oct. 10 and at 25 percent after Oct. 10).

Players will participate in a workout that includes instruction, timed 60-yard sprints, batting practice, defensive showcase at their position, pitcher's bullpens, with a possible scrimmage to be played. Assessments will include speed, fielding, hitting, infield/outfield velocity and arm strength, batter's exit velocity and velocity for pitchers.

For more information or to receive a mail-in registration form, call 843-661-4624 or e-mail cgallman@fmarion.edu. Walk-up registration will also be available.

Precautions will be taken to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Coker has 64 student-athletes earn academic achievement award

CLEVELAND - Sixty-four Coker University student-athletes were named recipients of the 2019-20 D2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award.

Coker's 64 student-athletes were among the 837 total from the South Atlantic Conference.

"Coker student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom even with the challenges of Covid-19," said Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin. "Our number of student-athletes who receive this award increases each year, and that is a result the efforts of the Coker community supporting the academic interests of our student-athletes."

