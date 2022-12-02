LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU basketball hosts DH Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Conference Carolinas foe Belmont Abbey College for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in the Smith University Center.

The twinbill will begin with the women’s contest at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with ID.

The Patriot women (2-5, 1-1) will look to get back in the win column when they take on the first-place Crusaders (3-3, 2-0).

Junior center Lauryn Taylor leads FMU with 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Kiana Lee is averaging 14.0 ppg and 6.9 rpg.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 4-3.

The men’s contest will feature two of the three squads ranked atop the conference standings with 2-0 league marks. Francis Marion is 4-3 overall after Wednesday’s road victory over eighth-ranked UNC Pembroke. Belmont Abbey has won its last three games after a 0-4 start.

Senior guard Tionne Rollins paces the FMU men with 17.8 ppg, while three others are also scoring in double digits: forward Bryce Beamer (16.0 ppg), guard Alex Cox (11.1 ppg), and center Jonah Pierce (10.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg).

Following Saturday’s games, Francis Marion will break for final exams before playing two road conference games before Christmas: Dec. 14 at Converse University and Dec. 17 at Erskine College.