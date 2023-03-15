FLORENCE, SC – The Francis Marion University men’s tennis team is ranked 44th in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point released on Wednesday (March 15).

Francis Marion owns a 5-5 record as the Patriots prepare to enter Conference Carolinas play this weekend. Three of the team’s losses were to squads ranked in this week’s poll (#10 Lander University, #27 Augusta University, and #40 Newberry College), while a fourth loss was to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University. FMU’s most recent win was a 6-1 victory over Edinboro University, which was included in last week’s poll.

The Patriot roster does not include any seniors.

Francis Marion will host the University of Mount Olive (6-4), ranked 42nd in this week’s poll, on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the Kassab Courts. That will be the conference opener for both squads.

Last year under first-year head coach Jay Evans, the Patriots finished 14-7 and were ranked 46th in the final national poll.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Coker 13

FMU 3

HARTSVILLE -- Five Patriots recorded a hit for FMU at the plate against the Cobras (10-15), including junior catcher Isaac Schuck who led the lineup with two run batted in.

Patriot junior right-hander Danny Leo, the first of four FMU pitchers, took the loss and saw his record drop to 0-2.

Coker junior righty Aaron Diaz (1-0) allowed four hits over seven innings while fanning eight.

The Patriots would jump out in front in the top of the first inning, beginning with an RBI-double from freshman third baseman Charlie Bussey III that would score senior second baseman Naphis Llanos. Schuck followed with a two-run RBI single to left field scoring senior right fielder Will Hardee and Bussey III.

The Cobras scored 13 unanswered runs, plating a single tally in the second, six in the fourth, two each in the fifth, seventh, and eighth. Sophomore third baseman Eli Hopkins led the way with three hits, while four Cobras each scored twice.

SOFTBALL

FMU 11-11

WEST CHESTER 2-10

FLORENCE -- Junior right fielder Katie Smith laced a two-out, two-run, walk-off single to right field to propel Francis Marion University to an 11-10 win in nine innings in Game 2. Home runs by senior left fielder Danielle Karacson and senior designated hitter Savana Rosson keyed Game 1.

Francis Marion (20-4) reaches 20 wins in only 24 contests, the fourth fastest progression in program history.

In Game 1, a two-run homer by Karacson and a solo opposite-field shot by Rosson staked the Patriots to a 3-0 first-inning lead, a margin they would never relinquish. The lead doubled to 6-0 in the second when junior third baseman Makayla Cuthbertson tripled home two runs and then scored on an RBI-ground out by freshman shortstop Madalyn White.

After West Chester (7-6) scored once in the top of the third, the advantage swelled to 8-1 when sophomore center fielder Avery Bellai stroked a two-run triple down the right field line. Run-scoring singles by senior first baseman Taylor Watford and junior catcher Lauren Smallwood, as well as a run scoring on a throw, accounted for the final three Patriot tallies.

Karacson and Smallwood both rapped out two hits in game one.

Senior right-hander Rachel Davis (9-3) earned the win by allowing only one run on five hits in 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

WCU sophomore righty Makenzie Edwards (1-3), making her first start of the year, was tagged with the loss.

Davis would come on in relief of FMU freshman righty Jenna Walling and also picked up the win in game two. In making her first relief appearance of the season, she tossed four frames and surrendered only two unearned runs (both in extra innings with the tiebreaker rule) on four hits with five punch-outs and again, no walks.

Trailing 10-9 heading to the bottom of the ninth, a pair of walks (along with the runner placed on second) loaded the bases with two outs. Smith then drove a 2-2 pitch from right-hander Samantha Klug into right field for her second walk-off hit of the season. In addition to the game-ending hit, Smith clouted a two-run homer in the second inning.

Four Patriots registered two hits in the nightcap: Cuthbertson, White, Karacson, and Smith.

Smith’s long ball helped erase an early 3-0 deficit. A four-run outburst by FMU in the third inning – comprised of RBI-doubles by Karacson and Watford and a two-run homer to left center field by Smallwood – produced a 7-4 Patriot advantage.

The Golden Rams plated the game’s next four runs to knot the score at 7-7. However, a wild base-running sequence in the last of the fifth saw White score the go-ahead run on a throwing error giving Francis Marion an 8-7 margin.

West Chester scored the tying run in the next half inning, and after a scoreless seventh frame, the contest went to extra innings. The Golden Rams scored in the top of the eighth, but FMU responded when Bellai plated senior second baseman Megan Matsil with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 9-9. WCU again took a one-run lead (10-9) in the ninth, thus setting stage for Smith’s heroics.

White had her 18-game hitting streak snapped in Tuesday’s opener, but she extended her streak of safely reaching base to all 24 games this season. Karacson extended her hitting streak to 16 games with hits in both ends of the doubleheader.

ACADEMICS

Several Patriots

honored for work

GREENVILLE, SC – Nearly 800 student-athletes, including 29 from Francis Marion University, have been named to the Conference Carolinas 2022-23 Winter and Spring Academic All-Conference Teams Presented by Barnes & Noble College.

The Patriots who were honored are baseball players Adam Creswell (Fairfax, SC), Tyler Davis (Myrtle Beach, SC), Chas DeBruhl (Kershaw, SC), Robbie Jordan (Florence, SC), Naphis Llanos (Sanford, FL), Caleb Oakley (Mullins, SC), Isaac Schuck (Reno, NV), and Tanner Wakefield (Gainesville, GA); men’s basketball players Jarrod Woodland (Florence, SC) and Yohan-Steve Yebga (Paris, Francis); and women’s basketball players MiLeia Owens (Charlotte, NC) and Lauryn Taylor (Blythewood, SC).

Also, softball players Rachel Davis (Mechanicsville, VA), Danielle Karacson (Bartow, FL), Casey Kurent (Auburndale, FL), Megan Matsil (Indian Trail, NC), Emma Moberg (Stokesdale, NC), Laurin Nodine (Wellford, SC), Savana Rosson (Gilbert, SC), Lauren Smallwood (Waycross, GA), Katie Smith (Greenwood, SC), and Grace Trautman (Burlington, WI).

Also, men’s tennis players Liam Day (Edenvale, South Africa) and Adam Ernberg (Solvesborg, Sweden); women’s tennis players Camryn Cassetori (Plains, PA) and Gabriel Karatantcheva (Sofia, Bulgaria); men’s track and field athlete Cullen Dore (Myrtle Beach, SC); and women’s track and field performers Annalena Griffin (Taylors, SC) and Haizley Herndon (Myrtle Beach, SC).

Dore, Griffin, and Herndon were also named to the Fall Academic All-Conference Team as cross country runners.

The Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference teams consist of junior and senior student-athletes who competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale in all work completed at their member institution. Each student-athlete must have attended their member institution for at least one academic year.

“It’s really special for us to be able to honor these numerous student-athletes who continue to show their commitment in all areas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “We strive daily to develop champions in body, mind and soul in Conference Carolinas, and this continues to further the point that our amazing student-athletes truly want to continue to lead the way by focusing their efforts in the classroom as well.”