LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU men host Young Harris on Saturday; women's game postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. – The men’s and women’s brackets have been set for the fourth-annual City of Florence College Tennis Invitational to be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5-6, at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center.

Seven teams will be competing in the tournament including Lander University, University of Mount Olive, Coker University, Barton College, Augusta University, Bluefield State College, and Francis Marion.

The two-day event is open to the public and admission is free.

The men’s tournament will get underway at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 with FMU facing Bluefield State, Coker vs. Mount Olive and Barton vs. Augusta. The semifinals and back-draw will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 6, while the finals, third/fourth, and fifth/sixth place matches will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The women’s bracket will start at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 with Francis Marion playing Bluefield State, Coker vs. Lander and Augusta vs. Mount Olive. The semifinals and back-draw will begin at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, while the finals, third/fourth, and fifth/sixth place matches are scheduled for Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

FMU coach Garth Thomson welcomes back three returning letterwinners from the 2020 women’s squad and two men’s players from last season’s Patriot team.

Thomson owns a 376-222 record as the Patriot women’s coach and a 359-214 men’s mark. With the start of the invitational and thus his 29th year at Francis Marion, he becomes the longest tenured coach in FMU athletic program history, surpassing former FMU baseball coach Gerald Griffin who spent 28 seasons in the Francis Marion dugout.