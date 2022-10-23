LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU men's golf finishes seventh at Furman Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Francis Marion finished seventh in the Furman Intercollegiate with a three-day total of 870 (8 over par).

The Patriots' Carlos Garre tied for eighth, individually, with an overall 210 (70-69-71). Teammate Grant Sellers finished 21st with a 215 (74-70-71), followed by Pake June (T-36th, 73-74-73--220), Xavier Schwarz (T-70th, 79-72-77--228) and Mitchell Vance (T-80th, 81-71-85--237).

FIELD HOCKEY

Converse 4

Coker 2

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- The Cobras struck first about halfway through the first quarter, when Kelly Naude took advantage of a Converse miscue and poked a ball through a crowd into the back of the cage to get the Cobras on the board.

Coker would then take the lead to the second quarter. Converse responded with two goals in the second quarter to take a 2-1 lead to the half, before adding another goal in the third to go ahead 3-1.

The Cobras would get back within one with two minutes to play in the third when Payton Baronella-O'Toole fired a rocket to the top left corner off a penalty corner opportunity to get Coker back within 3-2 headed to the fourth. Converse would add a goal in the fourth to bring the contest to its final score.

SATURDAY

MEN'S SOCCER

FMU 5

Erskine 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A quintet of Patriots netted a goal as Francis Marion sailed to a 5-0 victory on Senior Night over visiting Erskine College, Saturday night in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer play.

FMU concludes the 2022 regular season with a 7-5-5 overall record and a 6-2-3 conference record. With the win, the Patriots finish in a tie for second place in the conference, and by virtue of tiebreakers will be the No. 2 seed.

Francis Marion will have a two-week hiatus as the Patriots earn a double-bye straight to the semifinals. They will return to action on Friday (Nov. 4) at 7 p.m. at Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.

Francis Marion outshot the Flying Fleet 26-5 with 13 tries on frame. FMU also held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks. Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo registered three saves en route to his sixth shutout of the season.

Forward Pedro Crespo netted the first score at the 18:53 mark after a ball was served in but failed to be cleared by the Flying Fleet. Thirty-seven seconds later, at 19:24, midfielder Matias Morales punched a goal into the left corner of the net after a well-played ball over the top from midfielder Hugo Jonsson.

Playing for the final time at Hartzler Field, forward Alvaro Zamora gave FMU a 3-0 advantage in the 30th minute with his sixth goal of the season and 20th of his illustrious career. He scored the final goal of the first half from 15 yards out.

The goal scoring did not stop there, as a cross on the ground from forward Nick Huenig was put away by midfielder Gabriele Cavarero from nine yards out at 57:08.

Senior forward Javier Bello netted the final goal in the 79th minute for FMU to go up 5-0. His score came from a left-side service that was deflected off an Erskine defender and was ultimately headed into the back right corner. His nine goals in the regular season tie his most all-time from his freshmen season in 2019. It was the 27th score of his four-year career.

Bello led FMU with seven shots, with three on frame. Forward Jose Curvelo and Cavarero both registered three shots, while midfielder Luis Villarreal, Huenig, and midfielder Luuk Geelen each tallied two shots. Seven Patriots fired off one shot apiece.

Sebastian Garcia, a defender from Asuncion, Paraguay, and Alexander Schulze, a goalkeeper from Munich, Germany, were the third and fourth seniors honored prior to the contest.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

FMU beats

Erskine 2-0

FLORENCE -- FMU forward Valentina Restrepo scored one goal and assisted on another.

Playing for the final time on Hartzler Field, Restrepo gave FMU a 1-0 advantage in the seventh minute with her third goal of the season. Defender Jordan White played a long pass down the left sideline that Restrepo ran onto, then dribbled in the penalty area, and unleased a 12-yard shot from a left angle that found the back of the net.

Le’Landra Jarvis upped the margin to 2-0 with a 13-yard shot at 73:03. Restrepo assisted on the goal as she chipped a pass to Jarvis, who chested the ball down, and then fired the ball into the net.

Francis Marion outshot Erskine 16-11 and led 3-2 in corner kicks.

Patriot goalkeeper Makayla Willets, also playing her final match for FMU, recorded four saves en route to her fourth shutout of the year and eighth as a Patriot.

MEN'S GOLF

FMU T-7th

at Furman

GREENVILLE -- Carlos Garre continued his strong play with rounds of 70 and 69 on Saturday to help FMU to a seventh-place tie in the team standings of the Furman Intercollegiate.

Francis Marion carded a 296 team score during the morning round on Saturday, but rebounded to shoot 282 in the afternoon.

Francis Marion’s Grant Sellers shot rounds of 74 and 70 and was tied for 23rd with a two-over-par 144 total. Florence native Pake June (73-74=147) was tied for 39th place, while Xavier Schwarz (79-72=151) was tied for 63rd and Mitchell Vance (81-71=152) was tied for 69th.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Francis Marion 3

Belmont Abbey 0

BELMONT, N.C. -- Beyoncé Andrews and Lexi Albright each pounded out 10 kills during the Patriots' 25-21, 25-15, 25-12 win. FMU ups its overall record to 13-10 its conference mark to 8-6, while the Crusaders drop to 5-23 and 3-11.

Andrews tallied her kills on only 13 swings and recorded a .692 hitting percentage. Katie Kemp added seven kills and a team-high 11 digs. FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 25 assists, served two aces, and dug up nine balls, while libero Katie Floyd had 10 digs.

Patriot middle blocker Caroline Lucas chipped in five service aces and five blocks.