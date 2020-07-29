FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University men’s soccer coach Luis Rincon has announced the addition of a Palmetto State midfielder and a Sunshine State goalkeeper to the Patriot program for 2020.
Midfielder Matias Morales of Hilton Head Island and goalkeeper Noah Craig of Saint Cloud, Fla., will enroll at FMU this fall.
Morales, 5-7 and 160 pounds, attended Hilton Head Preparatory School, where he played for coach Chris Davidovice. He earned Region 1-A Player of the Year honors. He also played with the Tormenta FC and with the Region III ODP squad.
“Matias is a very good player,” said Rincon. “He will fight for a position on the field right from the beginning. He comes from one of the best high school programs. He possesses very good offensive skills, and we expect much out of him.”
Craig, 6-0 and 165 pounds, is a product of St. Cloud High School, where he played for his father, Weylan Craig. As a senior, he logged over 1200 minutes in goal and registered 114 saves with six shutouts. He allowed only 14 goals and produced a .900 save percentage. He is a two-time All-Conference selection. He was a four-year member of the U.S. Olympic Development Program and lettered each of his four years at St. Cloud.
“Noah is a very solid keeper, and possibly our keeper of the future. He played for former assistant coach Fabio Tamayo’s old club, and even though he is young, with his skills he will fight for playing time.”
The pair are part of a 13-member recruiting class for the Patriots. FMU finished last season with a 16-5-1 mark and a No.22 national ranking, while winning the Peach Belt Conference Tournament title and advancing to the second round of the NCAA Division II national tournament.
TENNIS
FMU women honored, 6 players named Scholar-Athletes
FLORENCE, S.C. – For the seventh consecutive year, the Francis Marion University women’s tennis team has earned All-Academic Team recognition from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
In addition, six Patriot players garnered Scholar-Athlete recognition from the ITA: juniors Elisa Lang, Fredrika Regner, and Lesshika Vala; sophomore Eva Zannier; and freshmen Gabriel Karatantcheva and Hermon Mikael.
Both Regner and Zannier earn this honor (required 3.50 grade point average) for the second year in a row.
On the court, the FMU Women posted a 7-4 record prior to the season being shuddered by the covid-19 pandemic.
Despite having a year of eligibility remaining, Lang, Regner, and Vala all earned their undergraduate degrees in May. Lang earned a business degree in Management-HR Track (Sports Management Track) after posting a 3.65 GPA for the 2019-20 school year. Regner graduated magna cum laude with a business degree in Management-HR Track. She compiled a 3.91 GPA for the year. Vala also earned a business degree in Management-HR Track after posting a 3.69 GPA last year.
Zannier is a mass communications major and recorded a 3.87 GPA for the past school year. Mikael has a 3.53 GPA as a marketing major.
These six honorees registered the following singles and doubles records for the 2020 campaign: Lang (5-5 singles, 7-4 doubles), Regner (6-5, 7-4), Vala (6-4, 1-3), Zannier (2-8, 5-5), Karatantcheva (9-0, 7-2), and Mikael (9-1, 7-2).
Coker squads honored
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Coker University men's and women's tennis teams earned All-Academic Team Awards and combined for 11 Scholar-Athletes, announced by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Tuesday.
Bradley Bomar, Mitchell Davies, Hunter Horton, Justus Lehmann, Isaac MacMillan, Carlos Pinedo and Fabrizio Tucci were all named Scholar-Athletes on the men's side, while Tamie Chew, Charlotte Clarke, Gabriela Del Val and Gracie Waldron were recognized on the women's side.
