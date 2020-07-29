Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES TO REACH THE LOWER 100S TODAY... TEMPERATURES IN THE 90 TO 95 DEGREE RANGE COMBINED WITH HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PRODUCE HEAT INDEX VALUES PEAKING BETWEEN 100 AND 104 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING. THIS REMAINS JUST BELOW HEAT ADVISORY THRESHOLDS OF 105 DEGREES, HOWEVER HEAT ILLNESSES STILL MAY OCCUR ESPECIALLY WITH THE ELDERLY AND YOUNG CHILDREN. IF YOU HAVE TO WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE, WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT, LIGHT COLORED AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING. SCHEDULE FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS AND DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS. OUTSIDE PETS AND LIVESTOCK SHOULD HAVE ACCESS TO A SHADED ENVIRONMENT WITH PLENTY OF DRINKING WATER AVAILABLE. NEVER LEAVE PETS OR CHILDREN UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES. WITH OUTSIDE TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S, TEMPERATURES INSIDE A CAR COULD EASILY SURPASS 120 DEGREES IN 15 TO 30 MINUTES.