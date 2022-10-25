LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU men's soccer's Scappolo honored by CC

FLORENCE, S.C. -- For the second time this season, Francis Marion University goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo has been named the Conference Carolinas men’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

In three matches last week, Scapolo played all 270 minutes and registered a 1.00 goals against average with seven saves. A graduate student from Milan, Italy, he began the week by blanking Belmont Abbey College 1-0 on the road. He recorded three saves in a 3-3 road tie with regular-season champion Converse University, and then concluded the week with a 5-0 shutout of Erskine College, again posting three saves.

The 2-0-1 week allowed Francis Marion to capture the No.2 seed in the upcoming Conference Carolinas Tournament and the accompanying double bye. FMU advances to the tournament semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C. (just outside Greensboro).

Scapolo ranks first in the conference in shutouts (6), is second in goals against average (1.059), and is sixth in save percentage (.705).

He has played every minute in goal this season for the 7-5-5 Patriots.

He previously earned Defensive Player of the Week accolades for Sept. 5-11.

TUESDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker 1

Wingate 0

WINGATE, N.C. -- A late goal from Kaiya Sabur sparked Coker's field hockey team to a 1-0 win Tuesday over Wingate.

The teams played three scoreless quarters, with Coker out-shooting Wingate 7-5 at that point. The Cobras played a ball out of their own end late in the fourth quarter, creating a chance on the other end with about 2:30 left. Sabur ended up with the ball on her stick inside the scoring area, firing a shot through a crowd that found the back of the cage to put the Cobras ahead for good.

Coker out-shot Wingate 14-6 in the contest, led by six shots by Sabur. Cato Bartstra registered three shots in the contest, while Delaney Mitchell and Britt Kabo each had two shots and Kelsey Sithole also had one. Coker also out-worked Wingate 9-7 on penalty corners. Mar Hondeman (1-0) picked up her first career win between the pipes, while Emma Reininga also made two saves between the pipes.

MEN'S GOLF

Coker's Tindale

ties for 11th

TOCCOA FALLS, Ga. -- In the Currahee Classic at Currahee Golf Club, Coker's Fred Tindale finished tied for 11th individually after shooting a 70 in round two and a 73 in round three.

Killian Ryan finished tied for 21st with a 74 in round two and a 73 in round three. Jonathan Hallinger finished tied for 25th after turning in a 70 in round two and a 71 in round three, while Derek McGlaughlin improved his score from yesterday shooting 78 in round two and 77 in round three. Caleb Tidd turned in an 81 in the second round as well.

The Spring season begins on Feb. 13-14 at the Spring Kickoff at St. John's Golf Club in St. Augustine, Fla.