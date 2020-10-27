LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU’s Bagwell named to NFCA board of directors

Bagwell spent the final two years of her playing career at Lyon College, garnering both American Midwest Conference second-team All-Conference and Academic All-American Midwest Conference honors. She graduated in 2016 with a B.S. degree in business administration.

FMU in midst of vital Swamp Fox Club campaign

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University athletic department is in the midst of its 2020-21 Swamp Fox Club fund-raising campaign.

For more information or to receive a Swamp Fox Club brochure, call the athletic office at 843-661-1240. Donations may also be made on-line (www.fmupatriots.com and click DONATE) through the university’s athletic page. Utilizing FMU coaches, the university is also holding a phone-a-thon campaign.

Recognizing the nickname of the university’s namesake, the Swamp Fox Club is the fund-raising arm of the Francis Marion athletic program. FMU sponsors 14 intercollegiate sports, seven each for men and women.