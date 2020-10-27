LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU’s Bagwell named to NFCA board of directors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball assistant coach Stephanie Bagwell has been appointed to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) board of directors.
Bagwell is one of seven new board members named by the organization this week. The group will officially begin their three-year terms on Jan. 1, 2021. Bagwell was elected as the Assistant Coach Representative. She is a member of the NFCA’s Hall of Fame Committee.
A native of Fairfield, Calif., Bagwell is entering her third season as a Patriot assistant coach. Francis Marion registered a 24-3 mark during this past spring’s abbreviated season after posting a 31-19 record in her first season.
She came to FMU from Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned a M.S. degree in applied health/sport science and spent two years as a graduate assistant with the Bearcat softball program. During her two seasons, the team compiled a 56-40 record and boasted 12 MIAA All-Conference athletes, five MIAA Scholar-Athletes, and the program's first NFCA first-team All-American.
Prior to her coaching career, Bagwell played collegiately for Lyon College (Ark.), Sacramento City College, and Saint Leo University (Fla.). After playing her freshman campaign at SLU - during which the Lions captured their first-ever Sunshine State Conference championship and earned an NCAA Division II Tournament bid - she transferred to Sacramento City College, where she earned honorable mention All-Big 8 Conference accolades.
Bagwell spent the final two years of her playing career at Lyon College, garnering both American Midwest Conference second-team All-Conference and Academic All-American Midwest Conference honors. She graduated in 2016 with a B.S. degree in business administration.
FMU in midst of vital Swamp Fox Club campaign
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University athletic department is in the midst of its 2020-21 Swamp Fox Club fund-raising campaign.
For more information or to receive a Swamp Fox Club brochure, call the athletic office at 843-661-1240. Donations may also be made on-line (www.fmupatriots.com and click DONATE) through the university’s athletic page. Utilizing FMU coaches, the university is also holding a phone-a-thon campaign.
Recognizing the nickname of the university’s namesake, the Swamp Fox Club is the fund-raising arm of the Francis Marion athletic program. FMU sponsors 14 intercollegiate sports, seven each for men and women.
According to FMU athletic director Murray Hartzler, “The goal of the organization is to provide a quality college experience for student-athletes as well as scholarship support for each team, as established under NCAA and Peach Belt Conference guidelines. We also want to remind supporters that the Swamp Fox Club annually provides financial support for more than 225 student-athletes from all 14 sports, and plays a vital role in overall funding of the individual sports teams.”
Depending on the amount of the contribution, different membership privileges are afforded Swamp Fox Club members, including admittance to home athletic events. Memberships are available to both individuals and businesses.
Coker ESports team falls to Florida Southern
HARTSVILLE, S.C.- The Coker University ESports Overwatch team took on Florida Southern in the NACE Overwatch Fall Cup on Monday, falling by a 3-0 score.
The Cobras were back in action Tuesday when they competed in the Hearthstone Varsity Division.
