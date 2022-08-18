LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU volleyball picked to repeat as conference champs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Defending tournament champion Francis Marion University has been picked to repeat in the Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Poll for 2022.

Francis Marion received seven first-place votes and 134 points overall to secure the top spot in the 2022 preseason tally. UNC Pembroke was picked second with 130 points and four first-place votes, while back-to-back tournament runners-up North Greenville University was selected third with 129 points and the remaining two first-place tallies.

Emmanuel College was picked fourth with 117 points, followed by King University (96), University of Mount Olive (85), Belmont Abbey College (81), Erskine College (64), Barton College (56), Lees-McRae College (50), Converse University (32), Chowan University (28), and Southern Wesleyan University (12).

FMU coach Lauren Baufield-Edwards returns six letterwinners, including four starters and the libero, from last season’s 21-11 squad that captured the conference’s East Division title, won the conference tournament, and earned the program’s fourth bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

Among the returnees is junior setter Kaylee Gillespie, a first-team All-Conference selection last year, senior outside hitter Gracie Davis, a third-team All-Conference pick in 2021, and junior outside hitter Lexi Albright, also a third-team All-Conference selection last fall.

Sophomore Zoie Larkins, who manned the libero jersey for all 32 matches last year and led the team with 4.31 digs per set, also returns as does junior defensive specialist Keely Mclain. Graduate student 6-1 middleblocker Lily Walton is back after choosing to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 103 career matches, she has tallied 570 kills, 290 blocks, and a .230 hitting percentage.

The 2022 roster includes nine newcomers: five transfers and four true freshmen.

Francis Marion will play a 26-match schedule this fall, including three in-season tournaments and 11 home contests in the Smith University Center. FMU will begin its season at the Erskine College Tournament on Aug. 26-27, before traveling to the Pacer Invitational at USC Aiken on Sept. 2-3 and then hosting the FMU Invitational Tournament on Sept. 9-10.

Conference play will begin on Sept. 14 when the Patriots entertain UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m. The first round of the conference tournament will take place on campus sites at the higher seeds on Nov. 5. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship will be played at UNCP on Nov. 11-13.

FIELD HOCKEY

Four Cobras earn conference honors;

Coker picked 6th in preseason poll

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Four Cobras were named to Preseason All-Conference Teams, as the Coker University field hockey team was picked sixth in the 2022 South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

Britt Kabo was selected to the Preseason All-Conference First Team, while Coda Fisher, Indy Echteld and Kelsey Sithole were all selected to the Second Team.

Kabo started all 15 games for the Cobras, leading the team in scoring with 26 points on 11 goals and four assists. She finished third in conference for goals and fourth in points last season. She was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 27), and also named to the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas All-Conference First Team. She was later named a Synapse Sports Division II Second Team All-American. Academically, she was named to the 2021-22 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II National Academic Squad, as well as 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll. She was also named a NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

This is Kabo's third career Preseason All-Conference selection.

Fisher started all 15 games for the Cobras. She recorded three goals and four assists for a total of 10 points.

This is Fisher's first career Preseason All-Conference selection.

Echteld appeared in all 15 games for the Cobras, making 13 starts. She registered three goals and one assist for a total of seven points, and also went 2-2 on penalty strokes for the season. Academically, she was named to the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll and the NFHCA Division II National Academic Squad. Echteld was also named a 2021-22 NFHCA Division II Scholar of Distinction.

This is Echteld's first career Preseason All-Conference selection.

Sithole appeared in eight games for the Cobras, making five starts. She recorded one goal on the season in 2021.

This is Sithole's first career Preseason All-Conference selection.

The Cobras open up the 2022 season on Sept. 5 at home against Bloomsburg. The action is set for an 11 a.m. start from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.