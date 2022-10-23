LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU women's soccer wins 5-0 over Erskine

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A quintet of Patriots netted a goal as Francis Marion sailed to a 5-0 victory on Senior Night over visiting Erskine College, Saturday night in Conference Carolinas men’s soccer play.

FMU concludes the 2022 regular season with a 7-5-5 overall record and a 6-2-3 conference record. With the win, the Patriots finish in a tie for second place in the conference, and by virtue of tiebreakers will be the No.2 seed.

Francis Marion will have a two-week hiatus as the Patriots earn a double-bye straight to the semifinals. They will return to action on Friday (Nov. 4) at 7 p.m. at Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, N.C.

Francis Marion outshot the Flying Fleet 26-5 with 13 tries on frame. FMU also held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Patriot goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo registered three saves en route to his sixth shutout of the season.

Forward Pedro Crespo netted the first score at the 18:53 mark after a ball was served in but failed to be cleared by the Flying Fleet. Thirty-seven seconds later, at 19:24, midfielder Matias Morales punched a goal into the left corner of the net after a well-played ball over the top from midfielder Hugo Jonsson.

Playing for the final time at Hartzler Field, forward Alvaro Zamora gave FMU a 3-0 advantage in the 30th minute with his sixth goal of the season and 20th of his illustrious career. He scored the final goal of the first half from 15 yards out.

The goal scoring did not stop there, as a cross on the ground from forward Nick Huenig was put away by midfielder Gabriele Cavarero from nine yards out at 57:08.

Senior forward Javier Bello netted the final goal in the 79th minute for FMU to go up 5-0. His score came from a left-side service that was deflected off an Erskine defender and was ultimately headed into the back right corner. His nine goals in the regular season tie his most all-time from his freshmen season in 2019. It was the 27th score of his four-year career.

Bello led FMU with seven shots, with three on frame. Forward Jose Curvelo and Cavarero both registered three shots, while midfielder Luis Villarreal, Huenig, and midfielder Luuk Geelen each tallied two shots. Seven Patriots fired off one shot apiece.

Sebastian Garcia, a defender from Asuncion, Paraguay, and Alexander Schulze, a goalkeeper from Munich, Germany, were the third and fourth seniors honored prior to the contest.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

FMU beats

Erskine 2-0

FLORENCE -- Forward Valentina Restrepo scored one goal and assisted on another to lead Francis Marion University a 2-0 Senior Day victory over Erskine College, Saturday (Oct. 22) in Conference Carolinas women’s soccer action.

Playing for the final time on Hartzler Field, Restrepo gave FMU a 1-0 advantage in the seven minute with her third goal of the season. Defender Jordan White played a long pass down the left sideline that Restrepo ran onto, then dribbled in the penalty area, and unleased a 12-yard shot from a left angle that found the back of the net.

Linsey Downey looked to double the score at 32:13, but her long attempt sailed just over the crossbar. Patriot reserve Johanna Kindbom had an 18-yard shot from the right side that ended up outside the left post at 41:57.

Senior Alejandra Mesa had an opportunity to add to the Patriot lead in the 64th minute, but her header to conclude a corner kick sequence cleared the crossbar.

Le’Landra Jarvis did up the margin to 2-0 with a 13-yard shot at 73:03. Restrepo assisted on the goal as she chipped a pass to Jarvis, who chested the ball down, and then fired the ball into the net.

Francis Marion outshot Erskine 16-11 and led 3-2 in corner kicks.

Patriot goalkeeper Makayla Willets, also playing her final match for FMU, recorded four saves en route to her fourth shutout of the year and eighth while wearing the Red, White, and Blue. One of her stops was a diving save in the 40th minute that kept Francis Marion ahead at halftime.

Restrepo led FMU with four shots, while Downey and midfielder JG Garon had three apiece.

Jada Pearson, a forward from Columbia, was the fourth senior honored prior to the contest. The Patriots conclude their 2022 season with three straight victories.

MEN'S GOLF

FMU T-7th

at Furman

GREENVILLE -- Carlos Garre continued his strong play as he shot rounds of 70 and 69 on Saturday to help Francis Marion University to a seventh-place tie in the team standings after the opening two rounds of the Furman Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Tournament.

The final round will be played today, beginning with tee times for FMU at 8:20 a.m. on the first hole, at the 7,005-yard, par-71 Furman University Golf Course.

Francis Marion carded a 296 team score during the morning round on Saturday, but rebounded to shoot 282 in the afternoon. The Patriots are tied with Coastal Carolina University for seventh place with 578 tallies.

Chattanooga (565) sits atop the team standings, while James Madison University (567), Furman (568), Davidson College (570), and Virginia Tech (571) round out the Top 5.

Garre is tied for ninth position in the players’ standings with a 36-hole total of 139.

Francis Marion’s Grant Sellers shot rounds of 74 and 70 and is tied for 23rd with a two-over-par 144 total. Florence native Pake June (73-74=147) is tied for 39th place, while Xavier Schwarz (79-72=151) is tied for 63rd and Mitchell Vance (81-71=152) is tied for 69th.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Francis Marion 3

Belmont Abbey 0

BELMONT, N.C. -- Beyoncé Andrews and Lexi Albright each pounded out 10 kills and Francis Marion University trailed only once the entire match en route to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Belmont Abbey College, Saturday afternoon (Oct. 22) in Conference Carolinas volleyball play.

FMU ups its overall record to 13-10 its conference mark to 8-6, while the Crusaders drop to 5-23 and 3-11.

Francis Marion will celebrate its annual Dig Pink Match on Friday at 7 p.m. when the Patriots host North Greenville University at 7 p.m.

Andrews tallied her kills on only 13 swings and recorded a .692 hitting percentage. Katie Kemp added seven kills and a team-high 11 digs.

FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 25 assists, served two aces, and dug up nine balls, while libero Katie Floyd had 10 digs.

Patriot middle blocker Caroline Lucas chipped in five service aces and five blocks.

Francis Marion trailed only in the third set when the Crusaders recorded the first point. The Patriots answered with five straight points and never trailed again.