FLORENCE, S.C. -- Senior Julie Martincova rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set to win in a tie-breaker and lift Francis Marion University to a 4-3 upset of six-seeded Emmanuel College (Ga.), Friday morning in the first-round of the Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Tournament.

The three-day event is being held at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

Seventh-seeded Francis Marion (10-10) advanced to play Mount Olive later Friday and lost 4-1.

The Patriots made quick work of the Lions in capturing the doubles point. Junior Julia Pinto and sophomore Sophia Hansen won 6-0 at the No.3 position and senior Gabriel Karatantcheva and sophomore Kim Venghaus were victorious 6-0 at the No.2 rung.

FMU freshman Chelsea Seidewitz upped the advantage to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No.2 singles, improving her season singles mark to 14-3. Hansen followed with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) victory at No.5 to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

However, Emmanuel rallied to win at singles spots No.6, No.1, and No.4 – all in three sets – to deadlock the match at 3-3.

At the No.3 position, Martincova won the opening set 6-4, but lost the second set 6-3, and trailed 5-2 as all eyes were set on the final remaining match. She rallied to win the next four games to lead 6-5, but lost her serve and the match went to a third-set tiebreaker. Martincova won the first five points before her opponent came back to within 5-4. Martincova then won the next two points to advance the Patriots to the quarterfinals.

In the quarters against Mount Olive,

Mount Olive took the doubles point to lead 1-0 after winning 6-3 at the No.2 position and 6-4 at the top spot.

As singles play began, Martincova evened the match at 1-1 with a 6-2, 6-4 victory at the No.2 position. The Trojans then claimed straight-sets wins at the No.5, No.4, and No.3 rungs to clinch the match win and advance to Saturday’s semifinals.