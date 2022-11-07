 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU's Gillespie is specialist of week

FLORENCE, S.C. — For the second time this season, Francis Marion University junior setter Kaylee Gillespie has been named the Conference Carolinas Volleyball Specialist of the Week. This award is for the final week of the regular season, and is fitting as she also garnered the weekly award previously for the opening week of the 2022 season.

The Pickens, S.C., native also earns the award for the fifth time in two seasons.

Gillespie led FMU to a 3-0 road win at Chowan University to close out the regular season. She handed out 41 assists, recorded five digs, and posted four blocks, while directing a Patriot offense that registered a .379 team hitting percentage – the highest single-match figure in 11 seasons.

Gillespie currently ranks third in the conference in assists (9.72) and sixth in service aces (0.48 per set). She stands fourth on the Patriot career list for assists with 2,328.

Francis Marion (16-11) will face North Greenville University (20-10) in the quarterfinals of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7:30 p.m. at UNC Pembroke. The tournament semifinals and finals will also be hosted by UNCP on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Gillespie is a product of Pickens High School, and is a double major in Human Resource Management and Psychology.

