LOCAL COLLEGES: FMU's Thompkins 2nd at USC Beaufort

BLUFFTON, S.C. -- Caroline Thompkins’ second-place finish with a personal-best time led the Francis Marion University women’s cross country team to a win at Saturday morning’s Sand Shark Invitational Cross Country Meet hosted by USC Beaufort. Logan Zeis also posted a personal-best time and finished second in the men’s race as the Patriots placed third.

The FMU women registered a team score of 30, with four of the top six finishers, to edge USCB (37) and Edward Waters University (53).

Thompkins toured the 5,000-meter course in 20:29.2 to lead FMU. The next three Patriot runners also set new personal-best times for that distance. Annalena Griffin placed fourth in 21:25.3, while first-year runners MacKinley Perry (22:11.8) and Briggs Kelly (22:14.1) finished fifth and sixth respectively. Perry is a product of West Florence High School.

Haizley Herndon was the fifth FMU runners as she finished 13th in a time of 29:30.4.

The Patriot men recorded a team score of 43 and fell to Brewton-Parker College (39) and USCB (42) by the narrowest of margins.

Zeis finished third as he completed the 8,000-meter course in 27:50.5. West Florence product Tyson Jackson produced his third consecutive personal-best time – this time by nearly three minutes – as he placed sixth with a time of 28:34.2.

Cullen Dore was the next Francis Marion as he finished eighth in 28:49.5. First-year runners Zachary Patrick (28:53.7) and Michael James (36:35.1) also recorded personal-best times en route to finishing ninth and 23rd respectively.

Coker competes

at Newberry

NEWBERRY -- At the Newberry Cross Country Invitational, Destiny Ingram was the Coker women's top finisher in the 5K event in 21:26.3, while Catherine Cann crossed the line in 21:59.2. Kai Marques was next across the line in 22:41.3, while Taylor Marotta (23:07.6) and Stephani Forrester (25:16.1) rounded out the finish for the Cobras.

For the men, Chase Longfield was first across the line for Coker in the 8K event in 28:44.6, while Nick Hallis was next to finish in 31:37.5. Austin Bates was next across the line for Coker in 32:27.8, while Zachary Naun (39:10.0) and Dylan Lloyd (39:11.8) rounded out the finish for Coker.

MEN'S SOCCER

Coker 8

Emory & Henry 0

EMORY, Va. -- The Cobras got things going in the 14th minute, when Ché Richards scored from Lukas Berntsson to put the Cobras up 1-0. Richards would score his second of the match three minutes later off an assist from Luca Leonini, before Leonini would assist on a goal by Colin Serredszum in the 20th minute to put Coker ahead 3-0. Youri Keijser would get in on the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 22nd minute, before the final marker of the half would come in the 43rd minute by Tony Barry off an assist from Carson Onoszko.

The Cobras would pick up where they left off in the second half as Ché Richards completed his hat trick in the 53rd minute off an assist from Berntsson, before assisting on a goal by Frederic Benedix three minutes later. Josh Barry would net his first career goal in the 72nd minute to bring the contest to its final score.

Coker out-shot Emory & Henry 27-2 in the match, and out-gained the Wasps for corner kicks 5-2. Jasper Rump (6-1-8) picked up the win between the pipes, while Justin Watkins also played the entire second half in net.

The Cobras (6-1-8, 5-0-5 SAC) return to the pitch on Wednesday to host Wingate for the regular-season finale, which will be a White Out and Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field.

FRIDAY

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Converse 3

FMU 2

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A late fourth-set run helped visiting Francis Marion University level the match at two sets apiece, but the Patriots fell short in the fifth set to Converse, losing 17-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-27, 15-11 Friday night in Conference Carolinas play.

Francis Marion drops to 12-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play, after the lone season match-up against Converse (7-16, 4-11).

The Patriots will finish their weekend road trip on Saturday (Oct. 22) when they take on Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, N.C., at 2 p.m.

Outside hitter Lexi Albright led the Patriots with 17 kills, while outside hitter Katie Kemp and middle blocker Caroline Lucas tallied 12 kills each. Setter Kaylee Gillespie recorded 42 assists, while Katie Floyd led the team with 19 digs.

Combined with their dig totals, Albright (13), Kemp (14), and Gillespie (12) all registered double-doubles. Lucas and Albright led the FMU defense with three blocks apiece.

Anna Rabon led the Valkyries with 12 kills and 20 digs.

Two Valkyrie errors and a kill by Lucas helped Francis Marion create separation midway through the first set, ultimately providing a spark to win the set on a 7-2 run. Converse sought revenge in the following sets, ending set No. 2 with a 13-5 run and never trailing in the third set.

Two lead changes led to the Valkyries building a 16-10 advantage in set No.4, before the Patriots stormed back with a 13-7 run to tie the game at 23 apiece. Francis Marion was able to win 27-25 and keep their chances alive.

Francis Marion and Converse traded points in the fifth set before an attack error by the Valkyries gave the Patriots an 8-7 advantage while switching sides. With the set tied at 10-10 a timeout by Converse helped change momentum, outscoring Francis Marion 5-1 to defend home court.

FIELD HOCKEY

Coker's Kabo

to play in

all-star game

GENEVA, N.Y. - Coker University senior forward Britt Kabo has been selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Senior Game.

The senior game selections were nominated by their member coaches and chosen based on their career accomplishments. The game is set to be played on Friday, Dec. 2 at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton, Wash.

Kabo was one of two South Atlantic Conference field hockey players to be selected to the game. For the season, Kabo has played in six games registering two goals and three assists for seven points.