FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University senior designated hitter Taylor Watford is the Conference Carolinas Softball Player of the Week.

Watford, a graduate of Hartsville High School, batted .600 in four games – all Patriot wins – with four runs scored, a double, two homers, and seven runs batted in. She also recorded a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.300 slugging percentage.

She went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in a 9-0 win at USC Aiken, and then in a doubleheader sweep of Augusta University, she combined to go 2-for-3 with three walks and three RBI.

Watford played two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) where she played one season.

The unbeaten Patriots (4-0) will play a doubleheader at Catawba College on Wednesday at 1 p.m. before traveling to Limestone University for a twinbill on Sunday at noon. The next home games for FMU will be the Patriot Invitational Tournament on Feb. 18-19.

BASEBALL

Patriots sign

OF, pitcher

FLORENCE – Outfielder Vince Santostefano of Chapin and left-handed pitcher Jake Scafa of Point Lookout, N.Y., signed and will play for the Patriots next school year.

Santostefano, 6-1 and 207 pounds, is a senior at Chapin High School. He is a three-sport athlete (baseball, football, soccer).

“Vince is very athletic and versatile, with the ability to play either in the outfielder or in the infield,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said. “He is a big physical young man that can run and has shown some pop at the plate.”

Scafa, 5-8 and 150 pounds, is a senior at Long Beach Senior High School. He earned All-Conference honors as a junior in 2022 and was named his school’s Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore.

“Jake knows how to pitch. He throws three pitches for strikes, including an impressive breaking ball, and can reach the mid-80s with his fastball. He has the potential to be a good college hurler as he grows and matures.”