FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion men’s basketball head coach Jake Zehnder has announced the addition of 6-6, 199-pound, forward Marlow Gilmore of Norway, who will transfer from Western Carolina.

Gilmore played in 14 contests this past year for the Catamounts and averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while connecting on 60.0 percent of his field goal attempts. During the 2021-22 season, he appeared in 31 games and made five starts, while tallying 5.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and shooting 70.9 percent from the floor. He also registered 24 blocked shots in his two seasons at WCU.

Gilmore previously attended Dodge City Community College, where he averaged 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest in 2020-21, and USC Salkehatchie, where he averaged 5.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20 games during the 2019-20 campaign. His USCS squad won the Region X regular season and tournament titles, but the NJCAA national tournament was canceled because of the covid pandemic.

He is a graduate of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, where he played for coaches Stefon Milhouse, Keith Parks, and Loclazo Hook Jr. A four-time All-Region selection, he was named the region Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 20.7 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. He garnered SCBCA Class A All-State honors three times and finished his prep career with 1,800 points, 1,500 rebounds, and 110 blocked shots. He was named to play in the NC/SC All-Star Game.

“Marlow could possibly be the best athlete in Conference Carolinas next season,” Zehnder commented. “He has the potential to create ’wow’ moments on the court. He is a long athlete with a versatility on the defensive end where he can guard any position 1-through-5. He will obviously add Division I experience to our roster.”

Francis Marion finished this past season with a 14-14 record and placed seventh in the final Conference Carolinas standings.

Zehnder previously announced the addition of 6-2 point guard Horaces Jacques of Orangeburg; 6-4 forward Hudson Spivey of Mullins; 6-5 forward Jose “JJ” Figueroa of Lexington; and 6-6 forward Niko Noumeros of Santa Fe College in Florida to the Patriot program for the 2023-24 season.

MEN'S TENNIS

Patriots now

at No. 40

After winning two conference matches last week, the Francis Marion University men's tennis team jumped up two spots to 40th in the latest ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point released on Wednesday (April 12).

The Patriots are 11-7 overall this season and occupy first place in Conference Carolinas with a 6-1 mark. They are led by Martin Barbera and Liam Day, who are each 14-4 this season in singles play, while the No.1 duo of Day and Leonel Gonzalez are a team-best 11-4 in doubles action.

Both the Francis Marion men's and women's tennis teams are scheduled to play their remaining regular season contests at Emmanuel College (Ga.) on Friday at 1 p.m. and at North Greenville University on Saturday at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

Two wins by the men’s team this weekend would guarantee FMU at least a share of the regular-season championship and the No.1 seed in the conference tournament, Apr. 21-23, at the Dr. Eddie Floyd/Florence Tennis Center.

Three of the Patriot men's losses were to squads ranked in this week's poll (#11 Lander University, #21 Wingate University, and #27 Augusta University), while a fourth loss was to NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University. The Patriots own a victory over No.42 Edinboro University.