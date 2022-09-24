LOCAL COLLEGES: Kemp leads FMU volleyball past Chowan

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Katie Kemp posted her second career double-double with a career 16 kills and 13 digs. Meanwhile, teammate Zoie Larkins anchored the defense as the Patriots won 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 25-18) over Chowan on Saturday.

FMU improves to 8-7 overall and again evens its conference mark at 3-3. The Patriots will host Southern Wesleyan University next Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Kemp also registered a .293 hitting percentage and served a team-high three aces. Larkins posted 25 digs, the highest 3-set total in conference play this season. She surpassed 700 digs in only her 47th career match. FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie dished out 34 assists and dug up eight balls, while first-year players Caroline Lucas and Kayla Clayworth added eight and seven kills respectively.