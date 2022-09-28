LOCAL COLLEGES Weather forces Coker schedule changes

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Impending inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian has altered the Coker University field hockey schedule.

The field hockey game against Wingate scheduled for this Friday has been moved to Oct. 20 and will start at 5 p.m. This will still be the White Out game as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. In addition, the field hockey game against Mount Olive that was originally scheduled for Sept. 16 will now be played Oct. 18 and will start at 4 p.m.

Men's and women's soccer against Lincoln Memorial scheduled for Saturday will be played as scheduled in Hartsville. The women's game will kick off at noon, followed by the men's game at 2:30 p.m.

Volleyball will still be played as scheduled at Emory & Henry on Friday (6 p.m.) and UVA Wise on Saturday (Oct. 1, noon). Video and live stats for the matches will be available at www.cokercobras.com.

TUESDAY

Garre leads

FMU golf

SAPPHIRE, N.C. -- Carlos Garre fired a career-low round of four-under-par 67 to lead Francis Marion University as the Patriots moved up four positions to finish 12th after Tuesday’s (Sept. 27) final round of the JT Poston Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament hosted by Western Carolina University.

Francis Marion registered a season-best 289-team score over the final 18 holes to finish with a 54-hole tally of 884 and in a three-way tie for 12th position in the team standings with Kennesaw State University and Appalachian State University. Coastal Carolina University captured the team title with a two-stroke margin over the host Catamounts.

Garre recorded one birdie over the front nine and three on the back nine to post the 12th lowest score in program history and only three strokes shy of the school record. He finished tied for 28th in the players’ standings with a 218 total.

FMU’s Mitchell Vance shot a final-round 73 to finish in a tie for 45th position at 222. Patriot teammate Grant Sellers also tied for 45th after shooting 76 on Tuesday.

Xavier Schwarz carded a final-round 74 and Braeden Barnett a 75 to account for the other two FMU scores. Barnett finished tied for 56th position at 224, while Schwarz tied for 73rd place at 228. Both Barnett and Schwarz were making their first collegiate appearances for the Patriots.

Four of the Patriots are local area products: Garre from North Myrtle Beach High School, Vance from Hartsville High School, Sellers from McBee High School, and Barnett from Aynor High School.

The tournament was contested on the 7,007-yard, par-71 Country Club of Sapphire Valley course.

Francis Marion will return to the links on Oct. 17-18 at the Pinetree Intercollegiate Tournament hosted by Kennesaw State University.

Coker T-5 at

Columbus St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Coker University men's golf team finished tied for fifth with No. 18 Saint Leo at the Cougar Invitational on Tuesday .

After 36 holes and a 586 as a team yesterday, the Cobras turned in a 295 today through 18 holes. Killian Ryan shot an even 70 today to lead the Cobras and finish 19th individually, while Jonathan Hallinger shot 73 (+3) and Caleb Tidd shot 75 (+5) to each finish in a tie for 20th individually. Fred Tindale turned in a 78 for the day, while Derek McGlaughlin turned in a 77 to round the day out for the Cobras.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Wingate 3

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE -- The scores were 25-15, 25-23, 25-6.

Chelsey Blume led the Cobras with six kills, while Taylor Hills had five kills in the match. Lauren Loveday registered four kills in the match, while Alexis Kopicki had three and Nehemiah Jinks also had one. Kendal Boland dished out 11 assists, while Adriana Velez also had six assists and Makayla Harris had one.

FIELD HOCKEY

Belmont Abbey 2

Coker 0

BELMONT, N.C. - Kelly Naude, Britt Kabo and Amba Brown each registered two shots for Coker. Coker also totaled three penalty corners in the contest. Emma Reininga made four saves in 30 minutes, while Mar Hondeman also played 30 minutes between the pipes.