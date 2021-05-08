Local high school coaches, ADs predict winner of Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Winning at the track “Too Tough to Tame” is never easy, but a number of Cup Series drivers have had more than their fair share of success at Darlington Raceway throughout the years.

David Pearson (10), Dale Earnhardt (9) and Jeff Gordon (7) top the all-time list, but 27 drivers have had multiple wins at the “Lady in Black.”

In recent years, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin come to mind when thinking of top performers. Both have three Cup Series victories and both took home wins last year during the COVID-19 pandemic season that saw a trio of races come to Darlington.

Erik Jones, Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have also made their way to Victory Lane at Darlington.

So it comes as no surprise then that when local high school coaches and athletic directors were polled to make their predictions of who would win Sunday’s Goodyear 400, many of these same names were the top choices:

CODY SLAUGHTER, South Florence A.D. – “Brad Keselowski. ... Pulled for No. 2 since Rusty Wallace drove the car.”

GREG JOHNSON, West Florence A.D. – “I’m going to go with Kyle Busch. He creates the biggest headlines.”