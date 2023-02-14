GREENVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association announced their all-state teams Tuesday and 19 players from across the Pee Dee earned selections.

Seven players on the boys’ side were chosen and 12 on the girls’ side, including five in Class 1A alone.

A Region 6-4A trio highlights the 4A boys’ selections with Hartsville’s Kameron Foman, Wilson’s Josh Leonard and West Florence’s Deuce Hudson.

Hudson tops the list with an average of 17.4 points per game followed by Foman at 12.8 and Leonard at 9.0. Foman is also currently averaging a double-double with 10.1 rebounds per game as well.

Manning’s Justin Daniels, who leads the Pee Dee with an average of 24.7 points per game, was the only player selected for 3A boys and Mullins’ Johnell Sindab (20.1 ppg) was the lone Pee Dee selection in 2A.

A pair of 1A players from the area was chosen in Hannah-Pamplico’s Tylin Jenkins and Cavers Bay’s Tony Bell. Jenkins is averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raiders while Tony Bell is putting up 9.8 points per contest.

On the girls’ side, Jasmine Frierson and Jazmyne Lyde made the list in 4A. Frierson is second in the Pee Dee with a 19.9 ppg average while Lyde has put up 12 points a game so far with 8.6 rebounds.

In 3A, Dillon’s Treasure Davis is the lone representative but ranks in the top four in the area with an average of 18.4 points per game.

Class 2A and Class 1A contain the most Pee Dee players with nine between them. Marion’s Jaeda Davis is averaging 16.9 points with Chesterfield’s Raeleigh Rivers (15.5 ppg) and Kingstree’s Takiyah McGee (15.0) not far behind. Lee Central’s KeMyra Dennis was also selected.

Lake View had a pair of players make the list in 1A in Jaleya Ford and Gwendasia Page. Ford is scoring at a 15.0 points-per-game clip while Page has added 11.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest.

Carvers Bay’s Jerchel Geathers has been strong on the boards as well. She is averaging 11.6 rebounds to go along with 13.6 points per game.

Hemingway’s Teonna Draughn is third in the Pee Dee with an average of 19.2 ppg while McBee’s Diana Williams ranks fifth with 17 points a game.

FOOTBALL

Lake City’s Baker named

North-South assistant

MYRTLE BEACH – Coaches for next year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (North-South) were announced Tuesday and Lake City coach Ronnie Baker was chosen as an assistant.

Baker will serve under Richland Northeast coach Walt Wilson, who be the head coach of the South squad. Greer’s Will Young will serve as the head coach of the North squad.

The game is scheduled to be played on Dec. 9 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.