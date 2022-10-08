LOCAL ROUNDUP: FCS volleyball wins Baron Bash

Florence Christian School won the Baron Bash Volleyball Tournament at Wilson Hall School this weekend.

The Eagles defeated Thomas Sumter 25-23, 25-18; Pinewood Prep 25-10, 25-18 and Pee Dee Academy 25-18, 25-13. They split with Branchville 25-16, 18-25 before defeating Wilson Hall in the finals 26-24, 25-20.

ACES − Kaitlyn Fore 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 1

KILLS − Bradley Brown 14, Fore 10, Sofie Purvis 1, Z’Nei Middleton 1

ASSISTS − Sterling 23, Fore 1, Brown 1

DIGS − Purvis 13, Fore 10, Brown 7, Sterling 6, Jada Porter 3, Middleton 1.

RECORD: FCS 22-1-1

NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Hammond on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGES

VOLLEYBALL

FMU 2

King 0

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Katie Kemp, Lexi Albright, and Caroline Lucas combined for 37 kills as Francis Marion University took a three-set win (25-21, 25-18, 26-24) over King University (Tenn.) on Saturday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

Francis Marion completes its weekend trip with a pair of 3-0 victories and improves to 10-7 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The Patriots will play at UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the latest installment of the Battle of I-95.

Kemp led the way with 15 kills and a .375 hitting percentage, while Lucas tallied 11 kills and a .409 hitting percentage. Albright registered a double-double with 11 kills and 15 digs.

Patriot setter Kaylee Gillespie recorded 44 assists and served three aces, while libero Zoie Larkins dug up 15 balls.

Hailee Blankenship and Riley Nelson paced King (9-11, 4-5) with seven kills apiece.

FMU snapped a 20-20 deadlock in the opening set with closing 5-1 spurt that was aided by four Tornado attacking errors.

The Patriots trailed 10-7 in the second set, but took the lead for good with seven consecutive points.

In the final set, King held a late 22-18 advantage, but Francis Marion fought off three set points and rallied to tie the score at 24-24 on a kill by Lily Walton. Gillespie then put FMU ahead with a service ace and Kemp concluded the match with a kill.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Emmanuel 1

FMU 0

FLORENCE – Emmanuel College was held scoreless in the first half, but banged one in the back of the net early in the second half to record a 1-0 Conference Carolinas win over Francis Marion University on Saturday in women's soccer play.

The Patriots will be on the road with a match on Tuesday against UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m. for the annual Battle of 1-95 match.

The Lions outshot the Patriots 9-4, with three Patriot tries being on target. Emmanuel (6-7-1, 5-4-0) registered four shots on goal.

FMU goalkeeper Makayla Willets posted three saves in the match, with all three coming in the second stanza. Emmanuel’s Hannah Thompson ended the match with three saves and a clean sheet.

Forward Le’Landra Jarvis led the Patriots with two shots, with one of her efforts being on goal. Midfielder Gianna Pavone and defender Jordan White added a shot apiece, each being on target.

Emmanuel’s Lourdes Thompkins busted through the defense for the lone goal 3:58 into the second half, which came from a through ball that split two defenders off Carina Widauer’s boot.

The Lions would edge the Patriots in corner kicks 2-1.

Anderson 3

Coker 0

ANDERSON - Coker University women's soccer dropped a South Atlantic Conference contest with Anderson on Saturday by a score of 3-0.

Liz Crowe posted two shots in the match, while Chloe Grein and Mila Rausch each had one. Sarah Swaim (4-4-2) made a career-high nine saves.

The Cobras (4-4-2) return to action Wednesday to host Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.