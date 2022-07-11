 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL ROUNDUP

LOCAL ROUNDUP: FMU softball adds Maryland infielder

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the addition of 5-foot-4 infielder Skylar Barton of Glen Burnie, Md., to the Patriot program for the 2023 season.

Barton is a product of North County High School. As a senior, she batted .333 en route to earning second-team All-County honors. She also served as team captain.

She was a key member of the Knights’ 2021 squad that advanced to the Class 4A state title game.

She graduated summa cum laude and earned various academic awards, including being named a Minds in Motion Award winner four times.

“Skylar will be a great addition to our program as she will bring depth to the infield and is a great student on top of that,” Vallee said. “We love players that are the whole package.”

The Patriots lose three seniors from this past season’s 33-22 squad that reached the Conference Carolinas Tournament title game and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. Barton will join eight other newcomers coming to FMU for the 2023 campaign.

Four Cobras named WGCA

All-American Scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Four members of the Coker University women's golf team were recently named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association.

Haylie George, Katie Smith, Jenna Werle and Jordan White each earned the individual honor for Coker. A minimum grade point average of 3.50 is required for the award, with the organization recognizing 1,493 student-athletes in total.

This is the first career All-American Scholar honor for both George and Werle and the third for both Smith and White.

West wins CPL All-Star game

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. − The Coastal Plain League West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars 3-2 on Sunday evening in the CPL All-Star game at Holly Springs.

There was no score until the top of the fifth inning when Indiana Stanley scored an unearned run for the West squad on a error. The East tied it up in the bottom half of the inning, however, when Taber Mongero's sacrifice fly plated an unearned run as well.

The West All-Stars took the lead for good in the sixth. Beau Brewer had an RBI single and Ty Jackson stole home to put the team up 3-1.

The East squad threatened in the bottom of the ninth and pulled within one run when Mason Sykes scored on a wild pitch, but the final batter struck out.

Florence's Will Hardee entered the game in the sixth inning as a defensive replacement. He flew out in his only at bat in the seventh inning.

