LOCAL ROUNDUP: FMU volleyball to host conference tournament matches Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will host a first- and second-round matches in the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Saturday.

Fourth-seeded Barton College (8-16) will play fifth-seeded Chowan University (9-19) at 2:30 p.m. in Francis Marion’s Smith University Center. The winner of that match will then face the third-seeded Patriots (15-11) at 5 p.m.

Admission to these matches is free.

The tournament quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be hosted by UNC Pembroke on Nov. 11, 12, and 13.

Francis Marion swept the home-and-away series from both Barton and Chowan during the regular season, and FMU closed its regular season with a trio of 3-0 victories in its final four contests. The Patriots are the defending tournament champion.

Junior outside hitter Lexi Albright leads FMU with 2.59 kills per set, while freshman Katie Kemp averages 2.58 k/s and freshman middleblocker Caroline Lucas averages 2.35 k/s with a .232 hitting percentage.

Junior setter Kaylee Gillespie directs the Patriot offense with 9.68 assists per set and she leads FMU with 46 services aces. The Pickens, S.C., native has moved up to fourth on the Patriot career assists list with 2,285.

Defensively, sophomore Zoie Larkins leads the way with 3.41 digs per set, while Lucas has a team-high 0.73 blocks per set.

PREP GIRLS' GOLF

Bruins' Smith chosen for North-South

GREENWOOD − South Florence girls' golfer Anna Grace Smith was selected for the North-South all-star golf match Thursday.

The two-day event will be held at Greenwood Country Club on Nov. 4 & 5.