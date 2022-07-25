LOCAL ROUNDUP: Moore, South Florence Gold get walk-off win; West bows out

GREENWOOD, S.C. – Noah Moore's RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted South Florence Gold to a dramatic 8-7 victory over Fort Mill Post 43 on Monday at Greenwood Legion Field in the Junior Legion state tournament.

SFG kept its season alive and will play at 1 p.m. Tuesday against a to be determined opponent. The winner of the Sumter/Lexington matchup is scheduled to play South, but that could change as Sumter and SFG have already met (Sumter won 5-0 on Sunday night).

Wyatt Williams led the offensive charge for South with three hits. Brayden Robinson drove in a run and had multiple hits in the game along with Nathan Gause, Hunter McClary and Hunter Matthews.

Chandler Thompson got the win for SFG and Matthews tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief. Robinson started and allowed three runs on two hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Meanwhile West Florence saw its season come to an end after falling 3-1 to Greer Post 115 in the opening game of the day.

West managed three hits and scored once in the bottom of the fifth. Greer had a three-run top of the fourth which proved to be the difference.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Savannah 3

Florence 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off against Florence for a 3-2 victory Sunday – breaking up a no-hitter in the process.

Matt Murphy started on the mound for Florence and was dominant through eight frames. The right-hander struck out four and walked two while not allowing a run or a hit.

Murphy was perfect through six innings before a one-out walk to Armando Becerra in the seventh broke that streak. He allowed another walk to David Meadows in the same inning, but struck out the final batter to get out of the jam.

After another 1-2-3 eighth inning, Murphy reached the 100-pitch mark and was replaced in the ninth by Blake Shepardson. He hit Jack Renwick to lead off the final frame and Renwick took second on an error by Shepardson.

Bryson Bloomer then walked, and the duo stole second and third, respectively, to put runners in scoring position with no outs.

Renwick came home first on a Becerra sacrifice fly and Bloomer followed on Bryce Madron’s RBI single. After Madron stole second, David Meadows sent everyone home with an RBI single to cap the late-inning rally.

The Flamingos, who fell to 13-26 overall and 5-11 in the second half, spent most of the game up 2-0. In the top of the second inning, Todd Mattox doubled to lead off the frame and Mac McCorskey followed with a single.

Mattox came home on a Kyle Andress RBI single and McCorskey followed when Tanner Wakefield doubled with two outs.

But that was all offensively for Florence as four Savannah pitchers combined to fan 12 Flamingos on the night and walk just two.

Florence returns home Tuesday for a 7 p.m. matchup against Wilmington.