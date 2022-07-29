LOCAL ROUNDUP: Post 1 reaches final day of state tourney, plays Camden at 10 a.m. Saturday, plays again at 1 vs Rock Hill if Post 1 wins morning contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Florence Post 1’s dreams of repeating as American Legion state champion are still alive. Coach Derick Urquhart’s squad won 5-3 over Greenwood Post 20 on Friday, and will play 10 a.m. Saturday against Camden at Segra Park.

If Florence wins the 10 a.m. game, it plays again later in the day, against Rock Hill, at 1 p.m. for the state crown. But if Post 1 loses its 10 a.m. game, Florence's season is over.

Florence, which trailed 3-0 Friday, surged ahead in the bottom of the second with four runs. After Josh Williams scored on a balk, Qua’liek Crawford and Parker Winfield delivered with back-to-back RBI triples to tie it. Then, with Winfield at third, Jake Hardee brought him across home plate for the lead with a groundout.

Then, in the sixth, Shemar Simes accounted for the game’s final margin with a run-scoring double.

Friday’s winning pitcher, Aydin Palmer, struck out seven batters, and Trey Bright earned the save.

On Thursday, Post 1 saw its 10-game winning streak snapped thanks to a 10-2 loss to Rock Hill.

Post 34 built a 6-2 lead after three innings against Florence, thanks in part to multiple miscues by the Post 1 defense.

Rock Hill added three more in the top of the seventh to seal the victory.

Brody Cook had a two-run homer for Florence in the bottom of the first, but that was one of just three basehits for Post 1. Paul Winfield and Jake Hardee had the others.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Lexington County 3

Florence 1

LEXINGTON − A pair of Lexington County pitchers held Florence to just three hits Thursday as the Blowfish earned a 3-1 victory.

The Flamingos fell to 13-29 overall and 5-14 in the second half as their losing streak reached 11 games.

The final game and final home game of the season is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday against Macon.

South Trimble, Aaron Staehely and Todd Mattox had the base knocks for Florence, with Mattox driving in the lone run of the night for the Flamingos.