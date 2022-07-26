LOCAL ROUNDUP: South Florence Gold advances to final day of state tourney

GREENWOOD, S.C. − South Florence Gold kept its season alive Tuesday afternoon by defeating Lexington 10-4 at Greenwood Legion Field in the Junior Legion state tournament.

SFG (23-3) advances to face Sumter at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the right to take on Lexington at 1 p.m. for the state championship.

South scored five runs in the first two innings to take a commanding lead over Lexington and then punctuated that with a three-run bottom of the sixth to seal the win.

Hunter Matthews and Chandler Thompson each had two hits and combined to score five runs at the top of the lineup for SFG. Wyatt Williams and Brayden Robinson also had two knocks apiece.

Hunter McClary, Williams and Landon Matthews provided the big days for South. Landon Matthews had a three-run inside-the-park homer while Williams came through with three RBI as well − including a two-run double in the first.

McClary drove in a pair and Robinson picked up an RBI as well as South pounded out 12 hits.

Evan Coleman got the win on the mound for SFG after tossing 4 1/3 innings and giving up four runs on six hits. Thompson got the final eight outs to pick up the save.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Macon 5

Florence 3

MACON, Ga. − Florence rallied late, but could not complete the comeback as the Flamingos dropped their ninth straight decision with a 5-3 loss to Macon on Monday night.

Florence (13-27 overall, 5-12 second half) was scheduled to host Wilmington on Tuesday night before an off day Wednesday. The Flamingos will be at Lexington County on Thursday and at Wilmington on Friday for a doubleheader before closing out the 2022 season Saturday at home against Macon.

The Bacon got to Florence starter Justin Lovell for four runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. Lovell struck out three but walked five.

Scout Updike and Jacob Fletcher mostly shut the door the rest of the way as the duo combined to toss 5 2/3 innings and allow one run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

But the damage had already been done as Macon led 5-2 after seven innings. The Flamingos finally got on the board in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI single by Will Hardee.

Florence added another run in the eighth on a Macon error for its final tally.

Three Bacon pitchers combined to hold the Flamingos to just five hits, with Hardee collecting three of them.