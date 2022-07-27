LOCAL ROUNDUP: South Florence Gold rally falls short in title game

GREENWOOD, S.C. – South Florence Gold almost pulled off a comeback for the ages, but Lexington held on to capture the Junior American Legion baseball state crown with a 14-10 victory Wednesday at Greenwood Legion Field.

South (24-4) earned the right to play for a championship thanks to an 11-0 romp against Sumter earlier in the day, but Lexington grabbed a seemingly insurmountable lead in the title game.

Post 7 put up 13 runs across the first four innings and held a comfortable 14-2 advantage entering the bottom of the fifth. But SFG did not go down quietly, plating seven runs to pull within five. South added another run in the sixth, and had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, but Lexington worked out of the final jam to secure the victory.

Noah Moore, Hunter McClary and Brayden Robinson all had three hits to lead SFG. Robinson drove in three runs while Moore and Chandler Thompson each collected two RBI. Thompson and Hunter Matthews had two hits apiece for South.

In the earlier game, Dylan Wiegel and Nathan Gause combined to hold Sumter to just two hits over five innings. Wiegel went two innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts and no walks while Gause tossed the final three frames and allowed one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Offensively, Chandler Thompson collected two hits and drove in a pair for SFG while McClary picked up two base knocks and one RBI. Matthews, Moore, Gause and Robinson each drove in a run, and Landon Matthews came through with a double and run scored.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Wilmington 7

Florence 4

FLORENCE – A three-run sixth inning by Wilmington proved to be the difference as the Sharks earned a 7-4 victory over Florence on Tuesday at Carolina Bank Field.

The Flamingos fell to 13-28 overall and 5-13 in the second half as they saw their losing skid extend to 10 games.

South Tremble had two hits to lead Florence and drove in one of three runs for the Flamingos. Kyle Andress and Aaron Staehely had the other RBI, with Staehely’s coming on a triple in the sixth inning.

Will Hardee also had a hit for Florence, which travels to Lexington County on Friday before finishing the season at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against Macon.