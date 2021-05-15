LOCAL ROUNDUP: South Florence softball defeats Midland Valley in extra innings

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. — Angelle Siders' double scored Cameron Cotton from second in the top of the seventh inning as South Florence won 5-4 over Midland Valley in nine innings in the 4A state softball playoffs.
Gracelyn Flowers hit two home runs for the Bruins.
South Florence will travel to Colleton County at to be determined time on Monday.
Darlington 6
James Island 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Naya Jones and Ary McPhail each had a hit and an RBI in the 4A state playoffs.
Teammate Alayna Williamson went 2 for 2.
The Falcons will host North Augusta at a to be determined time Monday.
JI;000;000;0;—;0;1;4
D;000;411;x;—;6;6;0
WP:Madie Andrews (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K). LP: Hannah Huggins ( 5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Naya Jones 1-4, 1 RBI; Alayna Williamson 2-2; Kansas Cassidy 1-3; Ary McPhail 1-2, 1 RBI.
Johnsonville 16
Palmetto Scholars 1 (5)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Brianna Williams and Hannah Graham each went 2 for 3 in the 1A stateplayoffs.
Teammate Sophie Thompson went 2 for 4.
The Flashes will play the winner of Bamberg-Ehrhardt/Carvers Bay on Monday at a to be determined time.
WP: Hannah Graham (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K).
LEADING HITTERS – J: Sophie Thompson 2-4; Brianna Williams 2-3; Graham 2-3, Brooks Eaddy 1-2.
Andrew Jackson 5
Latta 0
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Jena Stutler and Maddie Berry each went 1 for 3 with a double in the 2A state playoffs.
The Vikings will travel to Timberland on Monday.
AJ;000;050;0;—;5;3;1
L;000;000;0;—;0;3;3
WP: Skylar Huffman (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K). LP: Maddie Berry ( 7 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K).
LEADING HITTERS – L: Jena Stutler 1-3, 2B; Maddie Berry 1-3, 2B; Ragan Bethea 1-3.
East Clarendon 21
Lowcountry Leadership 0 (3)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Hope Azurdia went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Katie Lee went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBI.
The Wolverines will host Lake View on Monday.
LC;000;—;0;1;0
EC:2(17)2;—;21;14;0
WP: Maddie Newsome (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: Nicole Galloway (2 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Hope Azurdia 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Hayden White 1-1, 2B; Katie Lee 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Hannah Hickman 2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI; Newsome 1-1, 2 RBI; Ansley Brown 2-2, 3B, 2 RBI; Charlie Floyd 1-1, 3B.
Dillon 11
Oceanside Collegiate 1 (5)
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Abby Bristow went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI in the 3A state playoffs.
Teammate Logan Grice went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
The Wildcats will face the winner of Gilbert/Lakewood on Monday.
OCA;010;00;—;1;3;4
D;303;41;—;11;8;0
WP: Paige Sherman (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Anna Amell ( 4 2/3IP, 8 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).
LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 2-4; Abby Bristow 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Lexie Rogers 1-2, 1 RBI; NY Wilson 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Logan Grice 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI.
BASEBALL
Airport 10
Hartsville 9 (8)
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Airport’s Caleb Roberts hit into a fielder's choice to score Blake Palyok from third base in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 4A state playoffs.
Hartsville’s Owen Taylor doubled to score Ryan Jordan from first base to tie the game at 9-9 in the seventh. On the play, Taylor was thrown out at the plate trying to score.
Cam Cannarella hit a grandslam to cut Airport's lead to 9-8 in the same inning. He led the Red Foxes going 3 for 4.
Teammate Ashani McFarland went 3 for 5 with a double, home run and an RBI.
Hartsville will play North Myrtle Beach on Monday.
H;200;000;70;—;9;15;1
A;000;144;01;—;10;11;2
WP: Caleb Roberts (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K). LP: Owen Taylor (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – H: Cam Cannarella 3-4, GS, 4 RBI; Ryan Jordan 1-4; Taylor 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI; Ashani McFarland 3-5, 2B, HR,1 RBI; Chapman Parker 2-4; Treion McFarland 2-5, 2 RBI; Roddi Morris 3-4, 1 RBI.
Strom Thurmond 5
Marlboro County 2
JOHNSTON, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Micheal Norris and Braxton Hunt each had three hits in the 3A state playoffs.
The Bulldogs will host the loser of Georgetown/Bishop England on Monday.
MC;001;100;0;—;2;11;2
ST;000;221;x;—;5;7;0
LEADING HITTERS – MC: Tanner Cheek 2-4; Micheal Norris 3-4; Braxton Hunt 3-3; Levi Radford 2-3,1 RBI.
Lake View 24
Lowcountry Leadership 4 (4)
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. — Lake View’s Noah Carter went 3 for 4 with a double, two grand slams and nine RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Thomas Skipper went 2 for 4 with a grand slam and four RBI.
The Wild Gators will play the winner of Bamberg-Ehrhardt/Carvers Bay on Monday.
LV;309;(12);—;24;14;0
LC;103;0;—;4;7;7
WP: Braxton Dimery (2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K). LP: Maelee ( 2 2/3IP, 9 H, 12 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS – LV: Noah Carter 3-4, 2B, 2 GS, 9 RBI; Thomas Skipper 2-4, GS, 4 RBI; Chris McGill 2-3, HR, 1 RBI; Micheal McDaniel 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI; Luke Price 2-3, 3 RBI; Micheal McInnis 1-2.
East Clarendon 10
Charleston M&S 0 (5)
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — East Clarendon’s Grant Barrineau went 3 for 3 with two RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Raulston McKenzie went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Kyler Odom went 1-2 with a double.
The Wolverines will host Green Sea Floyds on Monday.
CMS;000;00;—;0;2;3
EC:122;5x;—;10;11;0
WP: Grant Barrineau (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Logan King (1 2/3IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – EC: Barrineau 3-3, 2 RBI; Raulston McKenzie 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Phillip Black 2-4; Blake Lee 1-2, 2 RBI; Cade Cook 1-2, 1 RBI; Wes Ard 1-2; Kyler Odom 1-2, 2B.
McBee 8
Southside Christian 5
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — McBee’s Brady Boyle went 3 for 5 with double and two RBI in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Ethan Jones went 1 for 2 with double and two RBI.
The Panthers will play Ridge Spring-Monetta on Monday.
M;040;040;0;—;8;6;3
SCS;000;203;0;—;5;4;1
WP: Seth Pettington (5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 7 K). LP: Kolby Sentelle ( 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 K).
LEADING HITTERS – M: Brady Boyle 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Pettington 1-2, 2 RBI; Hunter Gilbert 1-3; Ethan Jones 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI.
LOCAL COLLEGES
FDTC softball falls short of DII World Series
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Arianna Daniels went 2 for 4 with two RBI, but it wasn't enough as Florence-Darlington Tech lost to Pasco-Hernando State 7-4 in the South Atlantic Region at Springwood Park on Saturday.