LOCAL ROUNDUP: South Florence softball defeats Midland Valley in extra innings

WP: Paige Sherman (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K). LP: Anna Amell ( 4 2/3IP, 8 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS – D: Cierra Grice 2-4; Abby Bristow 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Lexie Rogers 1-2, 1 RBI; NY Wilson 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Logan Grice 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI.

BASEBALL

Airport 10

Hartsville 9 (8)

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Airport’s Caleb Roberts hit into a fielder's choice to score Blake Palyok from third base in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 4A state playoffs.

Hartsville’s Owen Taylor doubled to score Ryan Jordan from first base to tie the game at 9-9 in the seventh. On the play, Taylor was thrown out at the plate trying to score.

Cam Cannarella hit a grandslam to cut Airport's lead to 9-8 in the same inning. He led the Red Foxes going 3 for 4.

Teammate Ashani McFarland went 3 for 5 with a double, home run and an RBI.