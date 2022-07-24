LOCAL ROUNDUP: South tops West as Junior Legion state tourney opens

GREENWOOD, S.C. − On the opening day of the Junior Legion state tournament, South Florence Gold earned a 6-4 victory over West Florence at Greenwood Legion Field.

A six-run bottom of the fourth proved to be the difference for SFG, who advanced to face Sumter in a winner's bracket game late Sunday evening.

West Florence meanwhile had an early matchup with host Greenwood and stayed alive thanks to an 11-8 victory. A six-run fifth inning for West proved to be the key frame along with a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

WF is set to play the loser of Sunday's Greer/Lexington matchup at 10 a.m. Monday.

The winner of the Lexington/Greer game will face the South Florence/Sumter winner at 4 p.m. Monday. The loser of the SF/Sumter matchup will face the Fort Mill/Mid-Carolina winner at 1 p.m. Monday.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Holly Springs 6

Florence 4

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. − The Holly Springs Salamanders scored five runs across the first three innings of Saturday's game to hand Florence a 6-4 defeat.

The Flamingos fell to 13-25 overall and 5-10 in the second half of the season after dropping their seventh straight contest.

Franceso Barbieri and Todd Mattox each had two hits to lead Florence, including a triple for Mattox.

Will Hardee drove in a pair for the Flamingos with a fifth-inning single. Aaron Staehely drove in another run on an RBI groundout and the final tally came via a Holly Springs error.

Sam Peddycord got the win for the Salamanders after tossing seven innings and giving up four runs, one earned, on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Bradan Pierce took the loss for Florence. He went 4 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks.