LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trinity girls' tennis advances to Charleston tournament championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate's girls' tennis team picked up three victories over the weekend to advance to the Bishop England Invitational championship match.
The Titans will face the host Bishops for the title Sunday at 10 a.m.
Trinity defeated both Porter-Gaud and Waccamaw on Saturday by identical 5-1 scores. The Titans also earned a 6-0 win over Dreher on Friday.
PORTER-GAUD
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TC) def. Somers Kirk 5-7, 7-5, 1-0; Allie Murrell (TC) def. Eliza Dreck 6-0, 6-2; Mahaley Swink (TC) def. Georgia Yarborough 6-0, 6-3; Chandler Hyman (TC) def. Madelyn Barth 6-3, 6-2; Rachel Blais (PG) def. Eloise Hupfer 6-1, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Sophie Belk/Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Ramsey Dutton/Jolene Temple 4-6, 6-1, 1-0.
WACCAMAW
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (Tc) def. Kaiden Greer 6-2, 6-1; Allie Murrell (TC) def. Aynsley-Aimee Flowers 6-2, 6-0; Mahaley Swink (TC) def. Addison Flowers 7-5, 6-2; Stephanie Davis (W) def. Chandler Hyman 4-6, 6-2, 1-0; Eloise Hupfer (TC) def. Elise Dozier 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Sophie Belk/Penelope Kremydas (TC) def. Piper Conner/Katrina Cantrell 6-1, 6-1.
DREHER
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TC) def. Sophie Austermiller 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrell (TC) def. Megan Waizenhafer 6-0, 6-0; Mahaley Swink (TC) def. Josie Kalish 6-0, 6-0; Chandler Hyman (TC) def. Gayle Boyd 6-0, 6-1; Eloise Hupfer (TC) def. Kathleen Burbage 6-0, 6-0.
LOCAL COLLEGES
Coker volleyball falls to Queens 3-0
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University volleyball team suffered a South Atlantic Conference loss to Queens (N.C.) on Saturday by a score of 3-0.
Chelsey Blume and Taylor Parker each had a team-high six kills in the match. Rami Mullen dished out a team-high nine assists while Parker led the Cobras with 13 digs. Makayla Harris added 11.
The Cobras hit the road on Oct. 1 for a trip to Newberry and a 7 p.m. South Atlantic Conference matchup.
Mt. Olive field hockey edges Cobras 2-1
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. - The Coker University field hockey team dropped its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tilt at Mount Olive on Saturday by a score of 2-1.
Mount Olive started the scoring with a goal six and a half minutes in, before eventually taking the 1-0 lead to the end of the first quarter and to the half.
Britt Kabo knotted the game up with an unassisted goal five minutes into the second half, beating the Mount Olive goalkeeper low to the far side. The teams would go to the fourth quarter tied 1-1.
A Mount Olive goal with under five minutes left would be enough for the Trojans to take the conference win.
Coker totaled nine shots in the game, with eight of them on goal. Kabo, Milou Peters and Coda Fisher each had two shots in the game, while Rylie Cordrey, Indy Echteld and Delaney Mitchell each had one shot in the contest. Kelsey Gibbons made seven saves between the pipes.
The Cobras return home to host Converse in league action Sunday at 4 p.m.