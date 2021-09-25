LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trinity girls' tennis advances to Charleston tournament championship

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. - The Coker University field hockey team dropped its South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tilt at Mount Olive on Saturday by a score of 2-1.

Mount Olive started the scoring with a goal six and a half minutes in, before eventually taking the 1-0 lead to the end of the first quarter and to the half.

Britt Kabo knotted the game up with an unassisted goal five minutes into the second half, beating the Mount Olive goalkeeper low to the far side. The teams would go to the fourth quarter tied 1-1.

A Mount Olive goal with under five minutes left would be enough for the Trojans to take the conference win.

Coker totaled nine shots in the game, with eight of them on goal. Kabo, Milou Peters and Coda Fisher each had two shots in the game, while Rylie Cordrey, Indy Echteld and Delaney Mitchell each had one shot in the contest. Kelsey Gibbons made seven saves between the pipes.

The Cobras return home to host Converse in league action Sunday at 4 p.m.