LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trinity’s Zeigler shines in 1st collegiate tourney as Gamecocks win

SAPPHIRE, N.C. – South Carolina hung on to win its opening tournament of the 2021-22 season – the J.T. Poston Invitational, on Tuesday.

The Gamecocks went into the day with a two-shot lead over Chattanooga. The team shot 286 (+2) in the final round to win by two shots over Middle Tennessee State and four over the Mocs.

True freshman and former Trinity Collegiate School standout Gene Zeigler impressed in his first collegiate tournament. He led Carolina in the final round with a 70 (-1) and was the only player to shoot under par today. Zeigler was the top-ranked player in the state coming out of high school last year. He tied for 15th at 3-under overall.

Senior First Team All-American Ryan Hall and Jack Wall each shot 72 (+1) in the final round to finish T-12th at 5-under for the tournament. Hall's top-20 was the 18th of his career and his 11th in his last 12 starts. Wall's top-20 is the fourth of his career. He finished T-7th in the 2019 edition of the tournament, which was won by Hall.

Senior transfer Evans Lewis was the final counting score with a 72 (+1) in his first event as a Gamecock. He finished T-25th at 1-under. Sophomore Rafe Reynolds shot 75 (+4) and finished 27th at even par.

Florence’s Behr Jr. makes final 16 at U.S. Mid-Amateur