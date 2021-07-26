LOCAL ROUNDUP: West Florence falls to Fort Mill at Junior Legion State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C.— Coleman Kelly went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, but Fort Mill defeated West Florence 14-3 in five innings at the American Legion Junior State Tournament at Riley Park on Monday night.

Fort Mill scored six runs in the top of the first inning en route to the victory.

West Florence falls to 16-3 on the season.

FM;600;44—14;17;1

WF;010;02—3;4;2

WP: Lane Ross (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). LP: Harrison Brown (1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).

LEADING HITTERS: WF: Coleman Kelly 1-2, 3B, 1 RBI; Camp Keels 1-2; Brock Crouch 1-1; Tucker Kirby 1-3.

RECORDS: WF 16-3

NEXT GAME: West Florence will play Mid-Carolina at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE

Florence 10

Lexington County 6

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence RedWolves snapped an eight-game losing streak Monday with a 10-6 victory over Lexington County at Sparrow Stadium.