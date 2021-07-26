LOCAL ROUNDUP: West Florence falls to Fort Mill at Junior Legion State Tournament

SUMTER, S.C.— Coleman Kelly went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, but Fort Mill defeated West Florence 14-3 in five innings at the American Legion Junior State Tournament at Riley Park on Monday night.
Fort Mill scored six runs in the top of the first inning en route to the victory.
West Florence falls to 16-3 on the season.
FM;600;44—14;17;1
WF;010;02—3;4;2
WP: Lane Ross (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). LP: Harrison Brown (1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K).
LEADING HITTERS: WF: Coleman Kelly 1-2, 3B, 1 RBI; Camp Keels 1-2; Brock Crouch 1-1; Tucker Kirby 1-3.
RECORDS: WF 16-3
NEXT GAME: West Florence will play Mid-Carolina at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE
Florence 10
Lexington County 6
FLORENCE, S.C. − The Florence RedWolves snapped an eight-game losing streak Monday with a 10-6 victory over Lexington County at Sparrow Stadium.
The RedWolves improved to 11-27 overall and 4-13 in the second half. The victory also tied the I-20 Rivalry Series with the Blowfish at four wins apiece with no games remaining between the two squads.
Florence returns to action Thursday against Wilmington at home.
The top of the lineup was the driving force for the RedWolves as A.J. Liu, Will Hardee, Lukas Polanco and Todd Mattox combined for 13 hits and four RBI.
Liu and Hardee had four hits each while Mattox finished with three.
Jeremiah Locklear earned the save for Florence after tossing 4 1/3 scoreless innings to close out the game. He allowed two hits, struck out five and walked none.