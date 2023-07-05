FLORENCE, S.C. − Nathan Bellinger, a student in the IB-PYP program at North Vista Elementary School, competed in the 8U Boys Division at the USA Track & Field National Youth Outdoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio.

Bellinger, 8, placed in the top six in three events − 100-meter final (6th), 200-meter final (4th) and the 100-meter final (2nd), earning USATF medals as a finalist in all three races.

Bellinger represents the Florence Track Club. At the USATF S.C. Association Junior Olympics hosted by Florence on June 16-18, he also picked up three top finishes in the 100m (3rd), 400m (4th) and the 200m (5th).

He will be competing in the USATF Region 4 Junior Olympics from July 7-9 in Tampa, Fla.