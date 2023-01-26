LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: FMU softball picked to finish 3rd in conference

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball team has been picked to finish third according to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Coaches’ Preseason poll.

King University, the defending tournament champion, and the University of Mount Olive, which shared the 2022 regular-season crown with King, were picked to share the regular season title in the poll as each received 132 points. King garnered 6-of-13 first-place votes, while the Trojans collected four.

Francis Marion was third with 112 points and one first-place vote, followed by Emmanuel College (100 points and a first-place vote), Belmont Abbey College (94), Barton College (88), UNC Pembroke (82 and a first-place vote), Lees-McRae College (75), North Greenville University (74), Erskine College (44), Southern Wesleyan University (35), Chowan University (29) and Converse University (17).

FMU coach Stacey Vallee welcomes back 11 letterwinners, including five position starters and the designated hitter, from last season’s 33-22 squad that advanced to the conference tournament final and earned a bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament. Vallee enters her 18th year on the Patriot bench with a 511-347-1 mark.

Leading the Patriot returnees are a trio of seniors: outfielder Danielle Karacson (.345 avg., 44 runs, 22 doubles, 6 HR, 39 RBI), first baseman Savana Rosson (.338, school-record 16 HR, 47 RBI), and middle infielder Megan Matsil (.307, 5 HR, 36 RBI). Other returning starters include junior right fielder Katie Smith (.310), junior first baseman Grace Trautman (.306), junior catcher Lauren Smallwood (.273), sophomore DH Emma Moberg (.225), and sophomore second baseman Lauren Nodine (.140).

Two of three starters pitchers return from 2022 in the form of senior right-handers Rachel Davis 15-10 record, 2.93 ERA) and Casey Kurent (10-4, 3.49).

The roster includes 11 newcomers and one red-shirt freshman.

FMU opens its 2023 season with a road doubleheader on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. against USC Aiken. The Patriots will open their home schedule the following day (Feb. 5) with a 1 p.m. twinbill against Augusta University.

The team’s 50-game schedule includes a pair of in-season tournaments and 28 home contests.

The Conference Carolinas Tournament is slated for April 27-30 at Tyger River Park in Duncan.

Conference Carolinas adds Shorter;

football returning in 2025

GREENVILLE – The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of the addition of Shorter University as the 15th member of the NCAA Division II conference.

“We are extremely excited about this historic announcement for Conference Carolinas,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “The addition of Shorter University allows us the opportunity to add another institution that aligns tremendously with our conference beliefs and values, while also being a first-class institution with a commitment to a strong athletics program. They also accomplish our overall goal of continuing to make our conference stronger, particularly with our recent announcement of our commitment to a three-division model in certain sports. We know they will help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we continue to strive daily to work with our member institutions to help develop champions in body, mind and soul.”

Shorter has accepted its invitation and will officially begin competition in Conference Carolinas in the 2024-25 academic year.

The addition of Shorter will also allow Conference Carolinas to sponsor football as a conference sport for the first time since 1974-75. The conference will officially start sponsoring football in the 2025-26 academic year. Conference Carolinas football will feature Barton, Chowan, Erskine, UNC Pembroke, North Greenville and Shorter in the 2025 season.

“This is a huge announcement for Conference Carolinas,” Colvin said. “It has been a priority for us to find a way to bring football back to Conference Carolinas, and the addition of Shorter allows us to align with our member institutions to sponsor the sport. We have a great deal of work ahead of the 2025 season, but all of us in Conference Carolinas could not be any more excited. We look forward to working with all of our member institutions as Conference Carolinas football grows and thrives in the years to come.”

The initial group does not include Francis Marion University, and there are currently no plans to add football, Patriots Athletic Director Murray Hartzler said via a statement.

“Although it was announced that Conference Carolinas would be adding sponsorship of football in 2025 (with six conference members participating), Francis Marion University is not considering adding any new sports at this time," the statement read.

Hartsville names Davis

new boys' soccer coach

HARTSVILLE – Hartsville High School recently announced the hiring of Zack Davis as the new varsity boys' soccer coach.

Davis is a Red Fox alum and former soccer player for Hartsville.

“I am very excited about becoming the varsity boys' soccer coach for Hartsville High School,” Davis said. “It is a surreal feeling to be in charge of a program that has had such an impact on my life. I look forward to working with our coaching staff and players as we try to become a state championship-level program.”

Principal Corey Lewis said Davis’ experience with the program and dedication to the sport will be beneficial for students.

"We are fortunate to have Zack lead our program," Lewis said. "During Zack's time as a player, I admired his competitiveness and passion for the game. We look forward to him helping our student-athletes find their passion for the game while helping them develop their skills and emphasizing the importance of performing well in the classroom."

Patriots named to CC's

Presidential Honor Roll

FLORENCE – More than 3,300 student-athletes, including 130 from Francis Marion University, have been named to the fall of 2022 Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll.

The Presidential Honor Roll, compiled at the end of the fall and spring semesters, recognizes student-athletes who have earned a 3.20 grade-point average on a 4.00 scale.

A student-athlete that earned a GPA between 3.20-3.59 is recognized as cum laude, a GPA between 3.60-3.99 is recognized as magna cum laude, and a GPA of 4.0 is recognized as summa cum laude.

All student-athletes - including underclassmen, transfers and those who play non-conference sponsored sports - are eligible for the recognition as long as they participated during the past semester.

The FMU honorees include members of all 14 sports and cheerleading.