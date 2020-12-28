Florence Athletic Hall of Fame committee eyes 2022 class after canceling this year's ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. – This week was supposed to mark the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame committee's final meeting prior to the class of 2021 induction ceremony.
But as with all things in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a major wrench into those plans.
The decision was made in the fall to cancel the ceremony and wait for 2022, as the Hall will not induct a new class this year for the first time since its inception in 2006.
“It’s disappointing,” President and Hall of Fame member Derick Urquhart said. “When we made this decision in our September meeting, we spent the next month making sure we spoke directly to our sponsors to let them know firsthand what we were doing. Everyone was supportive, and then we made the announcement public. ...
“We really just didn’t know what the (COVID-19) numbers were going to be like after the holidays. It was a difficult decision, but we felt like it was the right thing to do.”
It was that abundance of caution for the safety of everyone involved that was the main priority, Urquhart said.
The second was to make sure that the next class of inductees got a full and proper banquet. The idea of doing the ceremony virtually or perhaps with limited capacity came up, but it was quickly decided that was a path no one wanted to take, Urquhart said.
“It’s a special night for those that are going to be inducted, and we didn’t want to take anything away from them,” he said. “We didn’t want to elect a class and then say you can come, but you can only bring two guests or whatever. We want it to be a safe environment where they can invite as many guests as they want, have it be open to the public and also have as many past inductees come back and celebrate the new class.”
October is usually when the board makes its selections for the next class, so the decision had to be made at the September meeting, Urquhart said. A class was not selected, although the selection committee had reviewed a number of potential candidates. The pool of applicants, including new ones sent in for the 2021 class, has reached about 50, Urquhart added.
In order to keep ceremonies from lasting too long, the decision was made to try to limit the number of inductees to right at six in recent years, although there were seven new members in 2020.
But the goal for 2022 is not to have a double-class, such as what the National Baseball Hall of Fame is doing next year, Urquhart said.
“We’re planning for six,” he said. “A lot of factors go into that. One is a time frame where we don’t want to have a banquet where you sit there for three or four hours. We want it to be an enjoyable night for everyone.
“We also wanted to have it where we maintain a strong pool of candidates for years to come, and I think we’ve done that.”
The list of candidates from this year will carry over into next year, and the committee will also debate and review any new ones that are sent in by the July deadline, he said.
“Nominations will continue to roll in, and we look forward to collecting more packets,” Urquhart said. “I think we’re going to have strong classes for a lot of years, and as a committee member, it’s always fun when you have to make a tough decision.
“That’s why we signed up to be a part of the Hall of Fame.”