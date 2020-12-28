Florence Athletic Hall of Fame committee eyes 2022 class after canceling this year's ceremony

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a special night for those that are going to be inducted, and we didn’t want to take anything away from them,” he said. “We didn’t want to elect a class and then say you can come, but you can only bring two guests or whatever. We want it to be a safe environment where they can invite as many guests as they want, have it be open to the public and also have as many past inductees come back and celebrate the new class.”

October is usually when the board makes its selections for the next class, so the decision had to be made at the September meeting, Urquhart said. A class was not selected, although the selection committee had reviewed a number of potential candidates. The pool of applicants, including new ones sent in for the 2021 class, has reached about 50, Urquhart added.

In order to keep ceremonies from lasting too long, the decision was made to try to limit the number of inductees to right at six in recent years, although there were seven new members in 2020.

But the goal for 2022 is not to have a double-class, such as what the National Baseball Hall of Fame is doing next year, Urquhart said.