FTC set to host high level junior tourney this weekend

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center might have hosted bigger junior tournaments in terms of size before, but never one at quite the level that will be there this weekend.

FTC will host the USTA Veg-All Level 4 National Junior Tennis Tournament beginning Saturday morning and lasting through Monday.

“It’s one of the USTA’s national tournaments – so it’s a relatively high-level tournament,” former Florence Tennis Association president and tournament referee Ernie James said. “Basically it’s going to bring in players from the across the (state) … so it’s a real positive impact for our hotels and restaurants. ...

“The reason it came to Florence is because we have a good facility. The Dr. Eddie Floyd tennis facility is gaining a reputation among the people who schedule these large tournaments that we have the capability of hosting these events with the tennis infrastructure we have here.”

The three-day tourney will include 64 players in both the boys’ and girls’ 12s divisions as well as 32 doubles teams in both divisions. Saturday will feature two rounds of singles and doubles play with Sunday’s schedule to include two rounds of main singles draw, three rounds of consolation play and the final two rounds of doubles.

