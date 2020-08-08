Jefferson, Hartsville, McBee merge to form Dixie Darlings World Series title team

JEFFERSON, S.C. – With most of the local youth sports organizations shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the small town of Jefferson became a softball oasis for those still looking to compete.
Players from Pageland to Hartsville to McBee joined together for a unique season, to say the least.
“Jefferson had three teams of 10-12 girls each, and they played 12 games during the regular season,” Jefferson Dixie Darlings coach Anthony Cassidy said. “Then we got together as coaches and picked an all-star team to the best of our ability.”
It was a talented 9-and-under team, for sure, and as it turned out, the most talented in the country.
At the World Series in Oxford, Alabama, Jefferson captured the championship with a 5-0 record – winning the championship game against Wahneta, Florida, 6-5 in a walk-off victory.
“This group of girls is really dedicated, and all of them are talented,” Cassidy said. “They’ve got such raw talent that it really makes our job as coaches that much easier. …
“It’s just one of those teams where we really didn’t have any weaknesses.”
That showed as Jefferson scored 72 runs in the five games at the World Series, with the only nail-biter coming in the title game.
Had Cassidy’s team lost, it would have had another shot at the championship in the double-elimination tournament, but Olivia Talbert took care of that with a game-winning hit to left center that drove in Alayna Cassidy with the winning run.
It was the final piece of a come-from-behind victory as Jefferson found itself down 5-0 entering the fourth inning and down 5-3 entering the sixth.
“Every one of the girls has been pretty consistent hitting-wise, and the defense has been consistent as well,” coach Cassidy said. “All of them are really capable players.”
The contributions from all players highlighted a unique melding of several towns in the area. Hartsville was well-represented with Addyson Wallace, Claire Smith, Milly Starling, Hannah Amerson and Maddox Barefoot, not to mention assistant coaches Richie and Katie Wallace.
Talbert, Dava Byrd and Laiken Allison came over from McBee to join the Hartsville players and a key corps was from Jefferson: Ryleigh Mangum, Raylee Pigg, Taylan Irvin and Alayna Cassidy.
Assistant coach Mike Irvin also hails from Jefferson.
“I had good assistants and a good staff and good support group behind them with the parents and (Dixie Youth President) Tommy Catoe,” coach Cassidy said. “… I’m glad Jefferson stepped up and had a season for the girls and they were able to play.
“It’s a season you’ll remember as once in a lifetime.”