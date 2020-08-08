Jefferson, Hartsville, McBee merge to form Dixie Darlings World Series title team

JEFFERSON, S.C. – With most of the local youth sports organizations shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the small town of Jefferson became a softball oasis for those still looking to compete.

Players from Pageland to Hartsville to McBee joined together for a unique season, to say the least.

“Jefferson had three teams of 10-12 girls each, and they played 12 games during the regular season,” Jefferson Dixie Darlings coach Anthony Cassidy said. “Then we got together as coaches and picked an all-star team to the best of our ability.”

It was a talented 9-and-under team, for sure, and as it turned out, the most talented in the country.

At the World Series in Oxford, Alabama, Jefferson captured the championship with a 5-0 record – winning the championship game against Wahneta, Florida, 6-5 in a walk-off victory.

“This group of girls is really dedicated, and all of them are talented,” Cassidy said. “They’ve got such raw talent that it really makes our job as coaches that much easier. …

“It’s just one of those teams where we really didn’t have any weaknesses.”