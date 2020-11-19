Moore named STA's 2020 Local League Coordinator of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. − Michelle Moore, a West Florence High School teacher who was a pillar of the Florence tennis community, has been named Local League Coordinator of the Year by USTA Southern − the governing body for tennis in nine Southern states.

Moore, who died unexpectedly on July 29, managed the Pee Dee Adult Tennis Leagues for the Florence Tennis Association (FTA). These leagues, which are conducted throughout the year, involve dozens of recreational teams, hundreds of players and local and state competition.

This award recognizes the exceptional skill and enthusiasm Moore put into managing league activities on a daily basis. She was a member of the FTA’s Board of Directors and an avid player herself, and her love of the game was apparent to everyone she met. Her administrative expertise and her extraordinary ability to work with people made her one of the tennis community’s most highly respected and best-loved leaders.

FTA President Kevin Light describes Moore as “an amazing individual, and the perfect tennis volunteer, who took on one challenging job after another and excelled in every one of them."

“She has been sorely missed,” he added, “and will be.”

Moore was recently named South Carolina’s League Volunteer of the Year, an honor that led to her nomination for this award. She was subsequently selected from among nine state nominees for the Southern award.