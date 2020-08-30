Lockemy glad to be back behind mic for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The word that kept coming to Dan Lockemy’s mind was “unusual.”

These have been unusual times for sure, and NASCAR’s return to racing in May at Darlington Raceway was unusual to say the least.

No fans were in attendance, and for the first time in more than 25 years, that meant Lockemy wasn’t needed for track announcements.

“It was kind of strange, but I was glad that I was able to be there as a media member,” said Lockemy, who hosts a Monday racing show on Eagle 92.9 FM with track president Kerry Tharp. “I helped out just a little bit with some sound. If you heard the music playing, I made sure there was music at the track while we were waiting to get racing started.

“It was unusual to have a race where there weren’t any kind of announcements or anything like that, but it was the way we had to do it.”

While the experience was unique, Lockemy will be glad to be back in the tower come Sept. 6 as the voice of Darlington Raceway once again for the Southern 500.

Even so, things will still be not quite normal, as COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place – including a reduced capacity of no more than 8,000 fans in attendance.