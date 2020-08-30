Lockemy glad to be back behind mic for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The word that kept coming to Dan Lockemy’s mind was “unusual.”
These have been unusual times for sure, and NASCAR’s return to racing in May at Darlington Raceway was unusual to say the least.
No fans were in attendance, and for the first time in more than 25 years, that meant Lockemy wasn’t needed for track announcements.
“It was kind of strange, but I was glad that I was able to be there as a media member,” said Lockemy, who hosts a Monday racing show on Eagle 92.9 FM with track president Kerry Tharp. “I helped out just a little bit with some sound. If you heard the music playing, I made sure there was music at the track while we were waiting to get racing started.
“It was unusual to have a race where there weren’t any kind of announcements or anything like that, but it was the way we had to do it.”
While the experience was unique, Lockemy will be glad to be back in the tower come Sept. 6 as the voice of Darlington Raceway once again for the Southern 500.
Even so, things will still be not quite normal, as COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place – including a reduced capacity of no more than 8,000 fans in attendance.
“It’ll be good to be back behind the microphone,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what my duties will be right now, because naturally we won’t have all of the pageantry we’ve had in the past for the other Southern 500s with all the pre-race activities and things like that, but it’ll be fun to get back to the track and return to some kind of normalcy.
“I can’t wait to do that.”
This year’s Southern 500 will also mark a first for Lockemy and the raceway, as NASCAR’s playoffs begin at Darlington.
“It’s going to be exciting,” he said. “Usually we’re like the last race before the playoff or a few races before, so we’ve usually played a major role in who gets into the playoffs. Now we’re going to be the first race to see who moves onto the next round.
“And in my 25-plus years, this is some of the most exciting NASCAR racing we’ve had.”
Lockemy said he’s also been impressed with how well the sport has done in its return and how well it has adapted to racing without the normal weekend routines.
“I was really impressed with how NASCAR has been able to handle all of this,” he said. “It seemed like NASCAR was kind of going in that direction where they were condensing everything. We’ve gotten to a point where it didn’t take four days a track to do practice and qualifying and then get the races on. So if nothing else, NASCAR has been able to try some things. ...
“I’m glad that we’re back and that we came back at Darlington. With all the sports going on now, it seems like NASCAR was the one that sort of paved the way.”
