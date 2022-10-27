Logan Jones accounts for 5 TDs in Lake View's 40-32 win

LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Logan Jones accounted for all five of Lake View's touchdowns, and the Wild Gators won 40-32 Thursday night over Hannah-Pamplico.
Jones scored on an interception return, three times while running the ball, and he also caught a 20-yard TD pass by Kason Herlong.
H-P;0;8;12;12--32
LV;8-16-0-16--40
FIRST QUARTER
LV -- Logan Jones 32 interception return (Jones run), 5:57
SECOND QUARTER
LV -- Jones 5 run (Trey Page pass from Kason Herlong), 11:14
LV -- Jones 1 run (Marvin Gordon pass from Herlong), 2:51
People are also reading…
H-P -- Tae Sellers 20 pass from Wade Poston (Jamarcus Williams run), :25
THIRD QUARTER
H-P -- Josh McNeil 40 pass from Poston (run failed), 9:27
H-P -- Jamarcus Williams 1 run (run failed), 5:32
FOURTH QUARTER
LV -- Jones 20 pass from Kason Herlong (Sevon Nichols run), 7:22
H-P -- Jamarcus Williams 16 run (pass failed), 2:25
LV -- Jones 41 run (Nichols run), 1:24
H-P -- Williams 3 pass from Poston (no kick), :00
WILL BE UPDATED