Logan Jones accounts for 5 TDs in Lake View's win

LAKE VIEW, S.C. -- Lake View's Logan Jones looked comfortable at quarterback. He looked comfortable no matter what position he played.

By the end of Thursday's 40-32 win over Hannah-Pamplico in the regular-season finale for both teams, the senior scored a career-high five touchdowns for the ninth-ranked Wild Gators. He returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown, rotated between running back and quarterback while rushing for three others and even caught a 20-yard TD pass from the Wild Gators' regular starting QB, Kason Herlong.

"(Jones) had an awesome game tonight; he played well on defense and played well on offense," Lake View coach Daryl King said. "And at quarterback, he had command of our offense. He's a good player and it showed tonight."

To compensate for injuries, King tried Thursday's game for the first time to give Jones in-game experience at quarterback. He finished with 82 yards rushing and 49 receiving.

"Logan is a running threat; he can hand it off and even throw the ball," King said. "We knew we would not have (star receiver) Shaheed Dawkins on the field, so we had to mix it up a lot, and it paid off."

Jones didn't mind one bit.

"I had never played quarterback before. But to be able to have a hand on the ball in almost every single play got me excited," Jones said.

Jones' first touchdown was the interception.

"It was the coverage; we do it every single day. We rep it every single day, and I just happened to make a play. It was there," Jones said.

Jones then scored from the 5 and the 1 to help give the Wild Gators a 24-0 lead in the second quarter.

After the Raiders' Wade Poston completed a 20-yard TD pass to Tae Sellers near second quarter's end, coach Jamie Johnson's team showed signs of life. Hannah-Pamplico received the ball to open the second half and scored on Poston's 40-yard pass play to Josh McNeil. Teammate Gage Foxworth recovered the Wild Gators' fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Raiders were back in business.

Jamarcus Williams, who finished Thursday with 87 yards and three touchdowns, then scored from the 1. But because H-P failed on two-point conversions after those scores, Lake View still led 24-20.

Early in the fourth quarter, after the Raiders were stopped on fourth and short, the Wild Gators scored on Herlong's 20-yard TD pass to Jones. The Raiders responded with another Williams touchdown and Franklin Williams recovered the onside kick. Officials ruled, however, Williams touched the ball before it went 10 yards so Lake View held possession.

The Wild Gators faced fourth and short after that, and Jones burst through for a 41-yard touchdown.

"I told them to give me the ball," Jones said.

"That's the attitude you want," King added.

Williams scored his final touchdown as the clock expired on a short pass from Poston (172 yards passing). But coach Jamie Johnson's Raiders are now looking to the postseason's first-round game at Estill.

"We have the best 1A region in the state; it's not even close," Johnson said. "I think we've got the best four-win team in the state. We've got a young team that is playing pretty well and has grown up a lot. I think we can roll into the playoffs. I know we've got Estill, but I think we can give them some trouble."

H-P;0;8;12;12--32

LV;8-16-0-16--40

FIRST QUARTER

LV -- Logan Jones 32 interception return (Jones run), 5:57

SECOND QUARTER

LV -- Jones 5 run (Trey Page pass from Kason Herlong), 11:14

LV -- Jones 1 run (Marvin Gordon pass from Herlong), 2:51

H-P -- Tae Sellers 20 pass from Wade Poston (Jamarcus Williams run), :25

THIRD QUARTER

H-P -- Josh McNeil 40 pass from Poston (run failed), 9:27

H-P -- Jamarcus Williams 1 run (run failed), 5:32

FOURTH QUARTER

LV -- Jones 20 pass from Kason Herlong (Sevon Nichols run), 7:22

H-P -- Jamarcus Williams 16 run (pass failed), 2:25

LV -- Jones 41 run (Nichols run), 1:24

H-P -- Williams 3 pass from Poston (no conversion), :00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- H-P: Jamarcus Williams 15-87, Wade Poston 17-43, Logan Bass 1-4. LV: Marvin Gordon 12-118, Logan Jones 15-82, Tyrell Foxworth 4-7, Herlong 1-7, Sevon Nichols 1-6, Trey Page 1-3.

PASSING -- H-P: Poston 17-28-1-172. LV: Herlong 4-8-0-61.

RECEIVING -- H-P: Demarion Sparks 1-0, Williams 2-10, James Davis 5-39, J.T. Thompkins 3-21, Sellers 3-31, Josh McNeil 3-71. LV: Jones 2-49, Page 1-11, Camden Umphries 1-1.