Logano, Byron might not be on same page when it comes to being even

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As far as Joey Logano is concerned, everything with William Byron is all square now.

Whether or not Bryon sees it that way going forward is another matter entirely.

Logano captured the checkered flag Sunday in the Goodyear 400 by getting around the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports driver on Turn 3 with about two laps remaining.

But how Logano made his pass was the hot topic of conversation following the race. He bumped into the back of Byron’s bumper and sent him into the wall – knocking him all the way down to 13th place when all was said and done.

According to Logano, the move was justified based on an earlier incident he had with Byron during a restart.

“To me, I probably wouldn’t have gone straight to the bump-and-run if it wasn’t for how he got the lead,” Logano said. “He came off of Turn 2 and drove me right into the wall. At that point, I’m lucky my car’s not broken and I’m a very angry driver. And I think anyone in the field would probably agree that if someone’s going to be willing to do that to you, well the gloves are off at that point.

“And I knew if I got back there what I was going to do and what I had to do.”

Bryon did not view the incident in the same light − instead saying Logano got “spooked” coming off of Turn 2.

“No, I mean, we were really close off of 2 and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall and I got the lead,” Bryon told reporters on pit road following the race. “He’s just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. I’ve seen it with other guys.”

Logano maintained that if it had been a “clean pass,” the end of the race probably would not have played out the way it did.

“I did what I had to do,” he added. “I had to win the race. It was very important to win and get into the playoffs, obviously, and what everything means to winning here. All those things go into the equation of making the decision (at the end).”

With that final bump, Logano considers both parties even now.

“We’re equal,” he said. “We’re equal, man. You put me in the wall first. Like I said, it’s game on. At that point, in my eyes it’s equal.”

Based on his post-race comments, however, Byron might not feel the same way.

“Yeah, he’s just a moron. He can’t win a race so it does it that way,” he said. “I don’t know, we’ll — yeah, it was close racing on the restart. We were faster than him. Obviously at the end the right rear started to go away, and yeah, he didn’t even make it a contest.”

NASCAR moves on to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the AdventHealth 400, and at least one Hall of Famer believes the matter is far from settled.

“I wasn’t in the car; I wasn’t driving,” Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon told Frontstretch.com after the race. “I would have liked to seen it done different. I’m sure Joey’s going to justify it and William’s got a payback coming to Joey I’m sure at some point.

“So that’s the way it works.”

