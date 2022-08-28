Logano eyes back-to-back Darlington victories

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joey Logano made some personal history at Darlington Raceway in May.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champ had never won the pole at the track Too Tough to Tame, but was able to check that off his list this year.

He went a step further in the record books with a victory – albeit a controversial one – in the Goodyear 400. Logano’s bump-and-run on William Byron late in the race allowed him to secure his first checkered flag at Darlington.

“I’m just proud of the Shell Pennzoil team, getting the victory here at Darlington. I had never won here in a cup race,” Logano said after that race.

Now he’s eying an even more historic feat in the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 4. A win in the opening race of the Cup Series playoffs would place Logano on a list of drivers who have accomplished back-to-back victories at Darlington.

Consecutive wins have not occurred since Greg Biffle won the Southern 500 in 2005 and 2006. Consecutive wins in the same calendar year have not happened since 2004 when Jimmie Johnson won April’s Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 and November’s Southern 500.

Part of the reason for the long stretch between back-to-back winners can likely be attributed to Darlington hosting just one race a year for 13 seasons prior to the unique COVID-19 year of 2020.

Another reason might simply be the parody in the sport, and the new Next Gen cars produced 15 different race winners heading into the regular-season finale at Daytona.

But navigating Darlington once is tough enough without trying to do it twice in one year.

“This was a good race for us for sure. But a very unique racetrack though,” Logano told reporters following his May victory. “Darlington is one of a kind.”

Logano also benefited from winning the pole and having the first pit stall, he added.

“As many pit stops as you’re going to have here, it’s a pretty big deal,” Logano said. “It was a key piece to our victory for sure.”

Logano’s highest finish in the Southern 500 was second during his championship season of 2018. As the playoff opener and one of racing’s crown jewels, the competition is likely to be even fiercer on Sept. 4.

A couple of the drivers at the top of the point standings have had a history of success at Darlington as well. Two-time Southern 500 champion Kevin Harvick has won three times overall at Darlington, twice in 2020. He won The Real Heroes 400 when NASCAR returned from the pandemic and also took the Southern 500 in September.