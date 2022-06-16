DALLAS − The Florence Soccer Association girls' 14U team, representing the state of South Carolina, won their opening game of the Southeastern Region championship recently in Dallas. The FSA squad has three more games to go to qualify for the semifinals.
Lone Star Soccer Standouts
