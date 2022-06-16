 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH SOCCER

Lone Star Soccer Standouts

FSA.jpg

The Florence Soccer Association girls' 14U team is competing for the Southeastern Region title in Dallas.

DALLAS − The Florence Soccer Association girls' 14U team, representing the state of South Carolina, won their opening game of the Southeastern Region championship recently in Dallas. The FSA squad has three more games to go to qualify for the semifinals.

