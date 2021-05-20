Longtime FMU tennis coach Thomson retires

FLORENCE, S.C. — Longtime Francis Marion University men’s and women’s tennis coach Garth Thomson has announced his retirement effective July 1.

Thomson, a 1991 graduate of Francis Marion, recently completed his 29th year guiding the Patriot tennis programs to become the longest-tenured coach in school history.

“It is time for a change, and an opportunity to see what my next adventure is,” Thomson said. “I need to thank David Cordrey for offering me a tennis scholarship in 1986 and affording me the chance to come to the states and to find a new home in Florence. I want to thank former (FMU) president Dr. Tom Stanton and former athletic director Gerald Griffin for giving me the opportunity to coach, and now current president Dr. Fred Carter and AD Murray Hartzler for their support as I continued coaching."

Thomson was named coach on Oct. 26, 1992, replacing Rowan Davis. He was the eighth head coach in the history of the men's program and 12th in the history of the women's program. Prior to taking the FMU position, he was the assistant club (tennis) professional at the Florence Country Club.

In his first two years heading the FMU women's program, he coached Hirst and Whitwell to back-to-back NCAA Division II Women's Tennis Doubles National Championships in 1993 and 1994.