Longtime gridiron powerhouse Whirlwinds say bittersweet goodbye after final season

“Definitely heavy on our minds,” Timmonsville team captain Sean Harris said of the situation. “I was thinking about it a lot today. It just made me play harder. I think I had the best defensive game I’ve had this night. We had some mistakes…but you always have to overcome mistakes. I think we had some players that were able to dig deep and pull through and that’s all that matters.”

The past two years have been challenging to say the least for Harris and his teammates as they’ve not only dealt with the news of the consolidation, but had to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic last season and earlier this year.

McFadden lamented that his young Whirlwinds squad wouldn’t get the chance to grow together anymore. Despite a 0-7 campaign, there was plenty of talent on the roster that likely just needed more time together, he added.

“I got a young a young group of kids and I wish that talent could be here for the next few years, and show what they could really do,” McFadden said. “But if not, that talent can go somewhere else.”

That was never a consideration for Harris, who came back for his senior year.