Longtime gridiron powerhouse Whirlwinds say bittersweet goodbye after final season

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Once a Whirlwind, always a Whirlwind.
Thomas McFadden was there when Timmonsville High School finally broke through for its first state football championship in 1992 under Hall of Fame coach Bill Tate.
He was also there Friday – coaching on the sideline as his squad took the final snaps of a proud and storied program.
Coached and cultivated into a state powerhouse by Tate, the Whirlwinds won 328 games and two state titles (’92, ’99) in the 41 combined years he was at the helm. Timmonsville also appeared in six other state championship games during that span (1985, ’86, ’91, ’94, ’95, 2001, ’13) despite coming from one of the perennially smallest school districts in S.C.
“Timmonsville’s a historical (program)…known for football. Tough, hard-nosed football,” said McFadden, who recounted the fact that the state title team he was on was comprised of just 22 players for most of the season. “…I’ve got 17 or 18 kids now, but they’ve got heart. They fight. I’ll take them against any other team any time. They fight the whole game. Some of them don’t ever leave the field. But I told them that’s how we played back in the day – iron-man football.
“I’m so proud of them. I wish we had more years together.”
The district was taken over by the state in 2018, and in March of this year, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that Florence School District 4 will be consolidated into Florence 1 Schools July 1, 2022.
Timmonsville High’s fate? For the moment, retirement. McFadden and the football team knew from the beginning that the 2021 season was going to be the final curtain call.
Not surprisingly though, there were a lot of mixed emotions leading up to Friday’s Homecoming game against Hannah-Pamplico.
“A lot of emotions,” McFadden said. “I’m sad because of the legacy left behind. I went back and looked at all of the lower state championship and the state championship banners in the gym today during the pep rally. So it was a lot of mixed emotions.”
That was true for most of the evening in what turned out to a 30-14 loss to the Raiders on a chilly and at times rainy evening.
The final crowd was treated to a few exhilarating moments – namely Ralph Boston’s game-tying 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter – and a few somber ones. Members of the Timmonsville High School family that were lost this year were remembered, including assistant coach Kim Gee who died just recently.
The Homecoming halftime show was a bittersweet mix of celebration and a stark reminder of what will be lost. Aside from the normal Homecoming King and Queen selected from the Senior class, a Mr. & Mrs. were also selected from the Freshmen, Sophomore and Junior classes as well.
“Definitely heavy on our minds,” Timmonsville team captain Sean Harris said of the situation. “I was thinking about it a lot today. It just made me play harder. I think I had the best defensive game I’ve had this night. We had some mistakes…but you always have to overcome mistakes. I think we had some players that were able to dig deep and pull through and that’s all that matters.”
The past two years have been challenging to say the least for Harris and his teammates as they’ve not only dealt with the news of the consolidation, but had to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic last season and earlier this year.
McFadden lamented that his young Whirlwinds squad wouldn’t get the chance to grow together anymore. Despite a 0-7 campaign, there was plenty of talent on the roster that likely just needed more time together, he added.
“I got a young a young group of kids and I wish that talent could be here for the next few years, and show what they could really do,” McFadden said. “But if not, that talent can go somewhere else.”
That was never a consideration for Harris, who came back for his senior year.
“This year meant everything to me,” he said. “I grew so much, had so many experiences, so many things this game taught me. It’s irreplaceable. I wouldn’t switch it for anything in the world. People asked me why I didn’t move to a bigger team – I have skills that could be used elsewhere.