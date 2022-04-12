Longtime Mullins boys' basketball coach Mark Gerald among newest SCACA Hall of Fame inductees

GREENWOOD, S.C. – The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association announced the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees Tuesday and longtime Mullins High School boys’ basketball coach Mark Gerald was among the honorees.

Gerald began coaching the Auctioneers in 1989. Prior to his death in 2014 following a long battle with cancer, the Aucs earned their way to the 2A state championship game on three separate occasions with a victory and title coming in 1997.

Diagnosed with colon cancer in 2008, Gerald began to use his disease coupled with his strong Christian faith as a source of inspiration. He wrote a book on his battle called “HIStory” in 2011 and he ended many of his inspirational Facebook posts with the hashtag #RUNNING.

In 2012, Gerald helped rally and organize coaches from across the state to participate in a S.C. Basketball Coaches vs. Cancer event to raise money and awareness for the disease.

“I know when I found out I got cancer, a lot of my friends got tested. If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone,” Gerald previously told the Morning News. “Me being a coach and really being successful, especially the last five years, everyone knows my story. Anything I could do that helps people not have to go through this and let them know you can still maintain a full life in most cases is what I am going to do.”

Gerald’s cancer returned prior to the 2010-11 season, and it became a rallying point for the Aucs, who won the lower state championship before losing to Keenan in the title game.

His family coaching tree includes his cousin Myron, who coaches the Mullins girls’ basketball squad, and his daughter Jessica who is the coach of the Wilson High girls’ basketball team.

One of seven inductees, Gerald’s memory and his family will be honored on July 24 at the Greenville Convention Center in conjunction with the annual All-Sports Clinic.

Joining him will be Cassandra Marie Bolden (Wade Hampton), Elaine Elliott (North, Lexington), Barry Fogle (Allendale-Fairfax, Midland Valley, Williston-Elko, Pelion), Al Lown (Silver Bluff), Mike Moore (Deceased) (Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Irmo), Edward A. Pellman, Sr. (Deceased) (Orangeburg-Wilkinson).

- Former Morning News writer Lou Bezjak contributed to this report

